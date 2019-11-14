You are here

  • Home
  • Misk Foundation signs MoU with Hub71 to foster startups

Misk Foundation signs MoU with Hub71 to foster startups

Shaima Hamidaddin, executive manager of the Misk Global Forum, and Mahmoud Adi, CEO of Hub71, sign MoU to create a more dynamic market for startups in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Misk Foundation signs MoU with Hub71 to foster startups

  • MoU outlines ways to create a more dynamic market for startups in Saudi Arabia and the UAE
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Misk Foundation on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.

The MoU was signed during the three-day Misk Global Forum in Riyadh, and outlines steps toward creating a more dynamic market for startups in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“At Misk, we’re committed to empowering as many young people around the world to realize their potential in the future economy,” said Shaima Hamidaddin, executive manager of the forum.

At Misk, we’re committed to empowering as many young people around the world to realize their potential in the future economy.

At Misk, we’re committed to empowering as many young people around the world to realize their potential in the future economy.

Shaima Hamidaddin, executive manager of the Misk Global Forum

“A vital part of that is supporting innovative entrepreneurship and exciting founder-led ideas. This strategic MoU with Hub71 will allow us to create a more open and dynamic environment for these startups and others in the future, to grow, flourish and succeed.”

Mahmoud Adi, CEO of Hub71, said the MoU “means that Hub71 startups will have better access to the flourishing Saudi market. It also opens up a world of possibilities between two aligned ecosystems looking to develop a more collaborative approach to sharing market insights, investor relationships, strategic partnerships as well as co-working spaces.”

The MoU outlines steps toward building a larger shared ecosystem aimed at helping startups access the UAE and Saudi markets by offering shared in-market business development insights, introductions to investors, and mentor networks and strategic partnerships; business services and mentorship from local and international experts; and access to a close-knit community and ecosystem that support entrepreneurs. 

Meanwhile, Hub71 was named the UAE’s national organizer for the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) 2020, which is an integral part of the Misk Global Forum.

Hub71 startups will have better access to the flourishing Saudi market. It also opens up a world of possibilities between two aligned ecosystems looking to develop a more collaborative approach to sharing market insights.

Mahmoud Adi, CEO of Hub71

The EWC is a global startup and pitch competition. Winners will have the chance to be shortlisted for the Hub71 Incentive Program.

“We’ll be on the hunt for UAE’s best startups from each of the … seven emirates and proudly showcasing the winning ideas to represent ‘Team UAE’ at the EWC 2020 next November,” Adi said. 

The EWC’s inaugural 2019 edition has attracted entries from over 100,000 entrepreneurs, across various sectors, from 187 countries.

Entrants are competing to win cash prizes, global mentorship and support services, as well as the chance to relocate to Abu Dhabi for the Hub71 Incentive Program, which includes up to 100 percent subsidized living, office space and health care for two years.

Topics: MISK Foundation MISK GLOBAL FORUM Hub71 MISK 2019

Related

Corporate News
KAUST hosts 96 startups for Misk challenge
photos
Saudi Arabia
Hakaya Misk supports Saudi Arabia’s young creative talents

One million people needed in Saudi tourism workforce to achieve Vision 2030 goal, says Red Sea Development Co. CEO

Updated 47 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem & Noor Nugali

One million people needed in Saudi tourism workforce to achieve Vision 2030 goal, says Red Sea Development Co. CEO

  • John Pagano made the statement during the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh
Updated 47 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem & Noor Nugali

RIYADH: In order to achieve the Saudi government’s goal of attracting 100 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030, “we need over 1 million people to enter the tourism workforce,” said John Pagano, CEO of the Red Sea Development Co.

Today that “doesn’t exist,” added Pagano, who was speaking at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday. There is huge potential in Saudi Arabia to expand beyond religious tourism, he said. The Red Sea Project, a luxury tourism development in the Kingdom, will create 70,000 new jobs, he added.

Pagano said the Red Sea Development Co. has launched scholarships abroad to study international hospitality management.

“Within four days, we had 12,700 applicants enthusiastic to pursue careers in hospitality,” he added. “The future is golden for the youth of Saudi Arabia if you want to pursue a career in tourism.”

At 28,000 sq. km, the Red Sea Project is “the size of Belgium,” Pagano said. He cautioned, however, that the environment should be respected. “The environment is our most valuable asset. If we damage that, we damage everything,” he said.

At the same session, Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, said 55,000 jobs will be created by 2030 in developing the historical town of Diriyah. “We’ve been given the resources to develop on every level,” he added.

Gerard Mertrallet, the French president’s special envoy for AlUla, said there are “lots of opportunities for young people” in the tourism sector. The governorate of AlUla contains Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mertrallet said people from AlUla are being trained in culinary schools in France so as to become chefs. Tourism “has to be inclusive” and “respect the landscape,” he added.

 

 

 

 

Topics: MISK 2019 Red Sea Development Co. MISK GLOBAL FORUM

Related

Saudi Arabia
Misk Foundation signs MoU with Hub71 to foster startups
Corporate News
KAUST hosts 96 startups for Misk challenge

Latest updates

One million people needed in Saudi tourism workforce to achieve Vision 2030 goal, says Red Sea Development Co. CEO
Bangladeshi migrants to be repatriated from Libya
Israeli attack aimed to get Netanyahu out of the jam
Iraqis aim to rekindle protests with Iran football match
Adrian Grenier: Having an appetite is the key to balance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.