Saudi, Yemeni officials discuss relief projects

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSRelief chief, and Abed Araqib Fateh, chairman of Yemen’s High Relief Committee, discuss ways to improve the istribution system in distributing relief aid in Yemen. (SPA)
RIYADH: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met on Tuesday with Yemen’s Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the High Relief Committee Abed Araqib Fateh.   

They discussed various humanitarian topics, including current relief operations in Yemen. Fateh thanked Saudi Arabia’s leadership and KSRelief for the impartial humanitarian support being provided to all Yemenis in need.

He said during the meeting, discussions took place about KSRelief’s “plans to support the humanitarian situation in Yemen, both in the field of emergency relief and economic recovery.”

They also discussed KSRelief’s volunteer surgical campaigns for heart and eye disease treatment in Hadramout, and talked about ways to strengthen these campaigns.

The center is continuing to implement a water and sanitation program in Hodeidah and Naham governorates, benefiting 34,614 people.

Meanwhile, the emergency medical nutrition clinics of KSRelief are continuing to provide medical services in those governorates, in partnership with the Taibah Development Foundation.

This comes within the framework of humanitarian and relief projects being provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, to the Yemeni people to improve their living conditions during the current humanitarian crisis.

The center also delivered 30 tons of medicines and various medical supplies to the Health and Population Office in Shabwah governorate.

The governorate’s Undersecretary Dr. Abdulqawi Lamrouk praised KSRelief’s roles in supporting Shabwah’s health sector. He also expressed his appreciation for the Saudi leadership’s support of Yemen.

Meanwhile, KSRelief has completed the distribution of school bags and stationery to the children of Syrian refugees in Azraq camp in Jordan, benefiting 8,000 students in 15 schools for boys and girls.

 

 

 

MODON, GAMI sign deal to promote investments in Saudi military sector

MODON, GAMI sign deal to promote investments in Saudi military sector

  • Through this cooperation, the two parties will seek to guide licensed investors toward targeted fields in Saudi industrial cities
The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) have announced the launch of strategic cooperation, aiming to encourage the localization of military industries in the Kingdom.

The cooperation supports the localization of 50 percent of the expenditure in military industries through Vision 2030, making it an important pillar for economic development, increasing its contribution to local products and opening job opportunities for Saudis.

Through this cooperation, the two parties will seek to guide licensed investors toward targeted fields in Saudi industrial cities affiliated with MODON, who will provide incentives to investors.

The two parties will also work on providing industrial constellations for the targeted military sectors in the industrial cities as well as options for investors to support the establishment and empowerment of the project and ensuring its expansion, sustainability and development.

GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali confirmed that cooperation with MODON came in line with GAMI’s efforts to make the sector one of the main contributors to the national economy.

“This strategic cooperation will support the authority’s endeavor to empower local and international manufacturers, by providing the right investment environment to build the Kingdom’s industrial capability,” he said.

For his part, Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, the director general at MODON, pointed out that cooperation with GAMI aimed at increasing the contribution of the sector to the gross domestic product, an important part of Vision 2030.

Since its inception in 2001, MODON has been interested in the development of integrated industrial land. It oversees 35 existing and under-development industrial cities in various regions of the Kingdom, in addition to its supervision of private industrial complexes. 

So far, the total area under MODON’s control exceeds 198.8 million square meters, comprising 3,474 facilities.

