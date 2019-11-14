Saudi, Yemeni officials discuss relief projects

RIYADH: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met on Tuesday with Yemen’s Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the High Relief Committee Abed Araqib Fateh.

They discussed various humanitarian topics, including current relief operations in Yemen. Fateh thanked Saudi Arabia’s leadership and KSRelief for the impartial humanitarian support being provided to all Yemenis in need.

He said during the meeting, discussions took place about KSRelief’s “plans to support the humanitarian situation in Yemen, both in the field of emergency relief and economic recovery.”

They also discussed KSRelief’s volunteer surgical campaigns for heart and eye disease treatment in Hadramout, and talked about ways to strengthen these campaigns.

The center is continuing to implement a water and sanitation program in Hodeidah and Naham governorates, benefiting 34,614 people.

Meanwhile, the emergency medical nutrition clinics of KSRelief are continuing to provide medical services in those governorates, in partnership with the Taibah Development Foundation.

This comes within the framework of humanitarian and relief projects being provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, to the Yemeni people to improve their living conditions during the current humanitarian crisis.

The center also delivered 30 tons of medicines and various medical supplies to the Health and Population Office in Shabwah governorate.

The governorate’s Undersecretary Dr. Abdulqawi Lamrouk praised KSRelief’s roles in supporting Shabwah’s health sector. He also expressed his appreciation for the Saudi leadership’s support of Yemen.

Meanwhile, KSRelief has completed the distribution of school bags and stationery to the children of Syrian refugees in Azraq camp in Jordan, benefiting 8,000 students in 15 schools for boys and girls.