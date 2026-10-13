ABU DHABI: Two-time Major champion Jon Rahm will make his debut at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship next month, joining a world-class field for the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs at Yas Links from Nov. 5 to 8.

The Spaniard heads to the UAE capital looking to build on an impressive Rolex Series record, with the 10-time DP World Tour winner boasting five titles, a tally matched only by Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

The UAE has been the scene of the lion’s share of that success, with three of those victories coming at the DP World Tour Championship in 2017, 2019 and 2022, alongside two Irish Open triumphs in 2017 and 2019.

The former world No. 1’s second victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates made him the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros to top the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World.

“I’ve had some of the best weeks of my career in the UAE, so I’m really looking forward to playing in Abu Dhabi for the first time,” said Rahm, who has earned 10.5 points for Europe across the last four editions of the Ryder Cup.

“I’ve heard great things about Yas Links, and I’m looking forward to playing there. It’ll be great to get started in Abu Dhabi before heading to Dubai the following week.”

Rahm joins a field that includes defending champion and US PGA Champion Aaron Rai and six-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, who is chasing a record-equaling eighth Race to Dubai title.

The tournament, staged by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, will see the leading 70 available players on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World tee it up at Yas Links.

The top 50 will then qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.