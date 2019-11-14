Tech CEOs caution against fear of job automation at Misk Global Forum

Operation to separate Libyan Siamese twins begins in Saudi Arabia

RIYDAH: An operation headed by a Saudi medical team to separate Libyan Siamese twins began on Thursday at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

The operation's sixth stage, which is the separation of the urinary and reproductive systems, was successful and five stages are remaining to complete the operation.

عملية #فصل_التوأم_السيامي_الليبي.. نجاح المرحلة السادسة وهي فصل الجهاز البولي والتناسلي وتبقى 5 مراحل #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/KVssVoa6bw — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) November 14, 2019

A 35-member medical and surgical team – led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah – began the operation to separate Siamese twins Ahmed and Mohammed in the morning.

فيديو | د.نزار الزغيبي لـ #الإخبارية: بدأت العملية 7:45 صباحا وحتى الآن وضع التوأم السيامي الليبي مستقر ومطمئن pic.twitter.com/Rw4jDnEIC2 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) November 14, 2019

The success rate of the operation, which takes up to 15 hours and is performed through 11 stages, is estimated at 70 percent.