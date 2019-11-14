You are here

Tech CEOs caution against fear of job automation at Misk Global Forum

Luke Tang, CEO of Techcode, speaks at a session titled “Humanizing work: Tech is not the bad guy” at the Misk Global Forum on Nov. 13, 2019. (AN photo)
CEO of DetraPel David Zamarin and CEO of Techcode Luke Tang at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh on Nov. 13, 2019. (AN photo)
Rashid Hassan

  • DetraPel manufactures safe nanotech-based protective coatings, and water and stain repellents
  • Luke Tang, CEO of Techcode, said the company is eyeing the Saudi market “to help more startups”
RIYADH: Human capital can never be replaced by technology, said DetraPel CEO David Zamarin at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.
“Technology is often misconstrued with loss of jobs,” Zamarin said at a session titled “Humanizing work: Tech is not the bad guy.”
He added: “The goal of technology should be to get rid of routine work that can easily be substituted by technology.”
DetraPel manufactures safe nanotech-based protective coatings, and water and stain repellents.
Zamarin said technology can make things easier, but “we still need people ... and that’s the most important part of it. Humans can do jobs (that) technology can never solve.”
Luke Tang, CEO of Techcode, a China-based global network of startup innovation hubs, said the company is eyeing the Saudi market “to help more startups.”
He added that many technologies are impacting the future of the workplace, workflow and workforce.
“Because of these technology trends, we’ll be able to make better use of our talents,” said Tang, adding that many startups are emerging because of this.
Microsoft’s creative director, Lauren Cascio, said the American multinational tech company’s job is to make things safer. “We’re ... automating dull, dirty and dangerous work,” she added. “We’re prioritizing safety.”

Topics: MISK 2019 technology

