Saudi rail chief visits Haramain stations

Saudi Transport Minister and Director-General of the Saudi Railway Organization (SAR), Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, visited the Haramain High-Speed Railway's Al-Sulaimaniyah station and the King Abdul Aziz International Airport station in Jeddah on Thursday following last month's fire.
Saudi Transport Minister and Director-General of the Saudi Railway Organization (SAR), Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, visited the Haramain High-Speed Railway's Al-Sulaimaniyah station and the King Abdul Aziz International Airport station in Jeddah on Thursday following last month's fire.
  • Visit is part of project management’s plans for the Haramain station in Al-Sulaimaniyah and Jeddah airport
  • Railway inaugurated by King Salman on Sep. 24, 2018
JEDDAH: Saudi Transport Minister and Director-General of the Saudi Railway Organization (SAR), Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, visited the Haramain High-Speed Railway’s Al-Sulaimaniyah station and the King Abdul Aziz International Airport station in Jeddah on Thursday to check on preparations to resume operations at the two sites.

Al-Jasser was accompanied by Public Transport Authority Chairman Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, SAR CEO Bashar Al-Malik and other officials.

The visit is part of project management’s plans for the Haramain station in Al-Sulaimaniyah and Jeddah airport to serve airline passengers and Jeddah residents.

The service was halted on Sept. 29, 2019 after a fire broke out at the station in Jeddah, which left 11 people injured. The blaze, which was centered in the roof of the station, lasted for 15 hours.

As the first high-speed electric train in the region, the Haramain High-Speed Railway spans over 450km, connecting five stations across Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City and Madinah.

The railway was inaugurated by King Salman on Sep. 24, 2018. 

The project is in line with the objectives of the Vision 2030 reform plans, the main goal of which is to increase the number of pilgrims and visitors to the holy places. Officials described it as the biggest transportation project of its kind in the region.

 

Deal signed for new US Embassy in Riyadh

  • The agreement was signed during the US Consulate’s celebration of the 243rd year of American independence at its new location in Jeddah’s Al-Muhammadiya district
  • Members of the American community, Saudi government officials and business leaders were in attendance
JEDDAH: The US Consulate in Jeddah signed an agreement to purchase land for the US Embassy’s new compound in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed during the consulate’s celebration of the 243rd year of American independence at its new location in Jeddah’s Al-Muhammadiya district.

It was signed by US Ambassador John Abizaid and Dr. Fahad Mushayt, CEO of the Diplomatic Quarter General Authority.

The agreement will allow the US State Department to divert resources toward construction and design of the new embassy.

Hosted by Abizaid and Consul General Ryan Gliha, the celebration’s guest of honor was Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz.

Members of the American community, Saudi government officials and business leaders were in attendance.

Since 1945, the US and Saudi Arabia “have stood together in the face of common threats, advanced prosperity and economic growth in both our countries, and forged bonds of friendship through countless exchanges and joint endeavors,” Abizaid said.

