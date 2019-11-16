Saudi Human Rights Commission participates in conference on migrant workers

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) participated in the International Conference on Protecting the Rights of Migrant Workers, which was held in Katmandu and was organized by the National Committee for Human Rights of Nepal, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

HRC member Dr. Zaid bin Ali Al-Dukkan delivered a speech in which he affirmed that Saudi Arabia, under King Salman and the crown prince, is witnessing a renaissance and comprehensive, continuous development.

Al-Dukkan said the HRC is an independent body whose role is to protect and promote human rights in accordance with international standards, and to ensure that they are implemented within the provisions of Islamic law.