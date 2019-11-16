RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) will participate in the Dubai Airshow 2019, which will be held from Nov. 17 to 21 at Al-Maktoum International Airport. A number of national entities in the Kingdom’s civil aviation sector are also participating, including the General Investment Authority, the Saudi Civil Aviation Holding Co. represented by Riyadh Airports Co. and the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation.
GACA hopes to explore investment opportunities and promote the Kingdom’s civil-aviation sector projects — including the construction, development and improvement of its 28 airports — ahead of an expected increase in tourism now that Saudi Arabia is issuing tourist visas on arrival for a number of countries’ citizens.
Saudi aviation body to participate in Dubai airshow
- Saudi aviation authority hopes to explore investment opportunities and promote the Kingdom’s civil-aviation sector projects
