Saudi aviation body to participate in Dubai airshow

GACA hopes to explore investment opportunities and promote the Kingdom’s civil-aviation sector projects. (SPA)
  • Saudi aviation authority hopes to explore investment opportunities and promote the Kingdom’s civil-aviation sector projects
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) will participate in the Dubai Airshow 2019, which will be held from Nov. 17 to 21 at Al-Maktoum International Airport. A number of national entities in the Kingdom’s civil aviation sector are also participating, including the General Investment Authority, the Saudi Civil Aviation Holding Co. represented by Riyadh Airports Co. and the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation.
GACA hopes to explore investment opportunities and promote the Kingdom’s civil-aviation sector projects — including the construction, development and improvement of its 28 airports — ahead of an expected increase in tourism now that Saudi Arabia is issuing tourist visas on arrival for a number of countries’ citizens. 

Saudi Human Rights Commission participates in conference on migrant workers

  • Al-Dukkan said the HRC is an independent body whose role is to protect and promote human rights in accordance with international standards
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) participated in the International Conference on Protecting the Rights of Migrant Workers, which was held in Katmandu and was organized by the National Committee for Human Rights of Nepal, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
HRC member Dr. Zaid bin Ali Al-Dukkan delivered a speech in which he affirmed that Saudi Arabia, under King Salman and the crown prince, is witnessing a renaissance and comprehensive, continuous development.
Al-Dukkan said the HRC is an independent body whose role is to protect and promote human rights in accordance with international standards, and to ensure that they are implemented within the provisions of Islamic law.

 

