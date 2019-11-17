MoU to support SJAHI signed at Saudi-Japan forum

New BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe arrives in KSA

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group motor cars in Saudi Arabia, has launched the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe in the Kingdom.

Mark Notkin, managing director at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in September, and now is on course to be a future classic thanks to the fantastic combination of state-of-the-art design, incredible power, ultimate comfort and supreme driving performance. The Gran Coupe’s introduction to Saudi Arabia will spark the imaginations of every prestige sports car lover.”

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is the only model in its segment that is derived directly from a two-door sports car. The result is a motor car that strikes a balance between sports performance and ride comfort.

Both the passengers and driver in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe enjoy a thrilling ride experience coupled with everyday practicality and excellent mile-covering ability.