MoU to support SJAHI signed at Saudi-Japan forum

The MoU was signed in the presence of Saudi Minister of Trade and Investment Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industries Isshu Sugawara.
The director of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan’s Manufacturing Industries Bureau — Automobile Division and the director of Saudi Japanese Automobile High Institute (SJAHI) signed an MoU at the Saudi-Japan Vision Business Forum in Tokyo, on Oct. 23.
The business forum took place under the banner of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME). The forum aimed to explore business opportunities for Japanese technology companies to enable them to contribute to the Saudi private and public sectors and to introduce Saudi Arabia (under the Invest Saudi brand) as an attractive investment destination, especially in areas of tourism, hospitality and entertainment.

New BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe arrives in KSA

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe strikes a balance between sports performance and ride comfort.
Updated 4 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group motor cars in Saudi Arabia, has launched the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe in the Kingdom.
Mark Notkin, managing director at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in September, and now is on course to be a future classic thanks to the fantastic combination of state-of-the-art design, incredible power, ultimate comfort and supreme driving performance. The Gran Coupe’s introduction to Saudi Arabia will spark the imaginations of every prestige sports car lover.”
The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is the only model in its segment that is derived directly from a two-door sports car. The result is a motor car that strikes a balance between sports performance and ride comfort.
Both the passengers and driver in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe enjoy a thrilling ride experience coupled with everyday practicality and excellent mile-covering ability.

