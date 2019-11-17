MoU to support SJAHI signed at Saudi-Japan forum

The director of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan’s Manufacturing Industries Bureau — Automobile Division and the director of Saudi Japanese Automobile High Institute (SJAHI) signed an MoU at the Saudi-Japan Vision Business Forum in Tokyo, on Oct. 23.
The business forum took place under the banner of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME). The forum aimed to explore business opportunities for Japanese technology companies to enable them to contribute to the Saudi private and public sectors and to introduce Saudi Arabia (under the Invest Saudi brand) as an attractive investment destination, especially in areas of tourism, hospitality and entertainment.
