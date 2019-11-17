You are here

Celine Dion chooses Lebanese brand for album campaign

DUBAI: It’s no secret that Celine Dion reveres designers from the region. The Canadian crooner has sported looks from Middle Eastern talent on numerous occasions — who can forget that canary-colored Maison Rabih Kayrouz power suit she wore last year? So it hardly comes as a surprise that Dion donned earrings from Lebanese fine jewelry designer Ralph Masri on the campaign shots for her newly-released album, “Courage".

The singer who gave us “My Heart Will Go On” rocked the Phoenician Script Bolt Earrings with Diamonds in the album artwork in addition to a fold-out poster that comes tucked inside the CD.




The Canadian crooner rocked Ralph Masri's Phoenician Script Bolt Earrings with Diamonds. Supplied

“This is so special to me on so many levels. First, for the obvious reason that Celine Dion is an icon I’ve always loved and this is an incredible honor,” the Beirut-based jeweler told Vogue Arabia.

The Central Saint Martins graduate, who launched his eponymous label in 2014, is known for his sophisticated, statement pieces. His geometric designs have been worn by the likes of Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, Gigi Hadid and Nicki Minaj.

Those who wish to take a style cue from the pop superstar will be pleased to know that the diamond earrings are available at his newly-opened Beirut flagship store. 

Iconic Algerian raï singer Cheikha Rimitti gets square named after her in Paris

Cheikha Rimitti gets square named after her in Paris. (File/Getty Images)
DUBAI: Earlier this week, the Council of Paris designated an area of the French capital's 18th arrondissement to honor the late iconic raï singer Cheikha Rimitti. Situated between Rue de la Goutte d'Or and Polonceau, the square bears the name of the Algerian musical pioneer.

Often called the “grandma of raï music,” Rimitti was born Saadia El-Ghizania to a impoverished family near Sidi Bel Abbes, Algeria, in 1923.

After being orphaned during childhood, she went on to join a troupe of traditional Algerian musicians and sang and danced at weddings and celebrations around West Algeria before moving to the rural town of Relizane and writing her own songs.

During her decades-long career, she composed more than 200 songs that tackled themes of colonialism, poverty and immigration that have inspired some of today’s most celebrated raï singers, including Cheb Khaled and Rachid Taha.

She moved to Paris in 1978, where her music went on to garner international recognition. In addition to performing in sold-out tours in major cities across the world, she also collaborated with Robert Fripp and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The iconic singer died in Paris in 2006 at the age of 83 from a heart attack, just two days after performing at the Zenith.

