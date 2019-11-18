You are here

  • Home
  • Trump suggests he may give written testimony in House probe

Trump suggests he may give written testimony in House probe

In this file photo taken on November 13, 2019 US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a group of Republican senators in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Trump suggests he may give written testimony in House probe

  • Trump says he will “strongly consider” to testify before the House impeachment panel
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump suggested Monday he might be willing to offer written testimony in the House impeachment inquiry over whether he pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son as he withheld aid to the country.
In a pair of tweets, Trump says he will “strongly consider” an offer by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to testify before the House impeachment panel.
Trump tweeted, “She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”
Pelosi told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Trump could come before the committee and “speak all the truth that he wants.”

Topics: Donald Trump White House probe testimony

Related

World
Pelosi orders impeachment probe against Trump: ‘No one is above the law’

North Korea says it won’t give Trump a summit for free

Updated 18 November 2019
AP

North Korea says it won’t give Trump a summit for free

  • Kim Kye Gwan says Washington must discard what North Korea sees as its “hostile” policies to keep the negotiations alive
Updated 18 November 2019
AP

SEOUL: North Korea has responded to a tweet by US President Donald Trump that hinted at another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it has no interest in giving Trump further meetings to brag about unless it gets something substantial in return.

The statement on Monday by Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan is the latest call by North Korea for US concessions ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by Kim
Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage nuclear diplomacy.

Kim Kye Gwan says Washington must discard what North Korea sees as its “hostile” policies to keep the negotiations alive.

Topics: North Korea United States

Related

World
Kim Jong Un supervises another North Korean military drill
World
North Korea says it test-fired new multiple rocket launcher

Latest updates

Trump suggests he may give written testimony in House probe
Iran’s Guards give ominous warning to protesters of 'decisive' action if unrest continues
Iran spy agency leaks reveal 'vast' sway in protest-hit Iraq
Egyptian actor Amr Waked says he will star in ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana star in Dubai tourism ads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.