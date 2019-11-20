Saudi Cabinet condemns Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

Mustafa Al-Mahdi, CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

Mustafa Al-Mahdi has been the CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu since October 2018.

Al-Mahdi did his bachelor’s in electrical engineering at the King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah in 1986. He continued doing different professional courses and certification programs from different countries around the world to keep himself abreast of the latest developments in his profession.

Al-Mahdi began his professional life at the Saudi Arabian Marketing and Refining Co, (SAMAREC). After a brief stint at SAMAREC, he joined the oil giant Saudi Aramco in 1993 as a coordinator at the Saudi Strategic Storage Division.

He climbed the corporate ladder at Aramco and served in key positions in different departments of the energy company. In September 2013, he left Aramco as manager of the company’s Yanbu Refinery.

Subsequently, he freelanced as a business strategy consultant before his appointment as the chief executive officer at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. He is also member of the board of directors at Marafiq.

On Monday, Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed called on Al-Mahdi in Jubail. They discussed aspects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India. They reviewed ways to boost cooperation in the industrial sector.