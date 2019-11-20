RIYADH: King Salman on Tuesday reviewed several reports on regional and international development presented to him during the weekly Cabinet session held in Riyadh. The Cabinet condemned the deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
The Saudi ministers called on the international community to ensure protection of the Palestinian people and confront Israel for violating international laws.
The Cabinet also welcomed the international consensus to vote on the decision to renew the mandate of the United National Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah said the ministers also condemned the Iranian-backed Houthis for seizing vessels passing through the Red Sea. The Cabinet, he said, welcomed the agreement on the establishment of a Constitutional Committee in Syria.
The Saudi ministers also discussed the Rohingya issue and called on the Myanmar’s civilian leadership to take measures for the resolution of this issue.
The Cabinet also authorized several ministries and government agencies to deal with their foreign counterparts to enhance cooperation in their respective fields.
Saudi Cabinet condemns Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip
