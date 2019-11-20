Saudi Cabinet condemns Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

You are here

King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Riyadh on Tuesday. He reviewed several reports on international and regional matters. (SPA)
  • The Saudi ministers discussed the Rohingya issue and called on the Myanmar’s civilian leadership to take measures for the resolution of this issue
RIYADH: King Salman on Tuesday reviewed several reports on regional and international development presented to him during the weekly Cabinet session held in Riyadh. The Cabinet condemned the deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
The Saudi ministers called on the international community to ensure protection of the Palestinian people and confront Israel for violating international laws.
The Cabinet also welcomed the international consensus to vote on the decision to renew the mandate of the United National Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah said the ministers also condemned the Iranian-backed Houthis for seizing vessels passing through the Red Sea. The Cabinet, he said, welcomed the agreement on the establishment of a Constitutional Committee in Syria.
The Saudi ministers also discussed the Rohingya issue and called on the Myanmar’s civilian leadership to take measures for the resolution of this issue.
The Cabinet also authorized several ministries and government agencies to deal with their foreign counterparts to enhance cooperation in their respective fields.

Mustafa Al-Mahdi, CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

Mustafa Al-Mahdi
Mustafa Al-Mahdi has been the CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu since October 2018.
Al-Mahdi did his bachelor’s in electrical engineering at the King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah in 1986. He continued doing different professional courses and certification programs from different countries around the world to keep himself abreast of the latest developments in his profession.
Al-Mahdi began his professional life at the Saudi Arabian Marketing and Refining Co, (SAMAREC). After a brief stint at SAMAREC, he joined the oil giant Saudi Aramco in 1993 as a coordinator at the Saudi Strategic Storage Division.
He climbed the corporate ladder at Aramco and served in key positions in different departments of the energy company.  In September 2013, he left Aramco as manager of the company’s Yanbu Refinery.
Subsequently, he freelanced as a business strategy consultant before his appointment as the chief executive officer at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. He is also member of the board of directors at Marafiq.
On Monday, Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed called on Al-Mahdi in Jubail. They discussed aspects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India. They reviewed ways to boost cooperation in the industrial sector.

