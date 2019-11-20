You are here

France takes in 27 more Yazidi women victims of Daesh

Members of the Yazidi minority sect who were newly released wait along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. (Reuters)
Updated 20 November 2019
AFP

France takes in 27 more Yazidi women victims of Daesh

  • The families were greeted at Charles de Gaulle airport
Updated 20 November 2019
AFP

CHARLES DE GAULLE: Twenty-seven Yazidi women arrived in France with their children on Wednesday from Iraq, fulfilling President Emmanuel Macron's pledge to take in 100 families from the ethnic group who were victims of assault by Daesh fighters.
The families were greeted at Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris by Eric Chevallier, head of the foreign ministry's crisis management division, according to AFP reporters at the scene.
"Your children are going to go to school, you're going to make friends," Chevallier said, after they arrived from Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.
Many of the children were still quite young, but others were adolescents, some dressed up in suits and ties for the occasion.
"What we've lived through these past five years is unimaginable. Today France is opening its arms to us, we can only be grateful," 30-year-old mother Turko told AFP.
"The first thing we would like to do is learn the language, send our children to school and learn French culture. Afterward our children will decide what they want to do with their lives."
The government is not releasing the names of the families, as they were long persecuted by Daesh fighters and many still fear for their lives.
Some were held in sexual slavery and struggled to regain a place in Yazidi society, others had to flee their homes as men died while trying to resist the IS advance.
"They have high expectations," said Giovanni Cassani, head of the International Organization for Migration in Erbil, who accompanied the women on their flight.
"On the one hand it was difficult to leave their country of origin, their family, their village, but there is also the excitement of starting a new life in a new country, with plenty of possibilities," he said.
The families were put on buses to be taken to different regions of France, officials said.
With the 27 women who arrived Wednesday, the foreign ministry said France had taken in 102 Yazidi families since last December.
Macron pledged in October 2018 to bring to France 100 Yazidi women who were targeted for sexual assault in northern Iraq beginning in 2014.
The offer came following a meeting in Paris with Nadia Murad after she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign to end sexual violence as a weapon of war.
Murad was one of thousands of Yazidi women captured by extremists before they were driven out of Sinjar and other parts of Iraq, starting with campaigns by Kurdish forces backed by US-led coalition forces.

Topics: France Daesh Yazidi women

Lankan premier steps down to pave way for new regime

Updated 21 November 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Lankan premier steps down to pave way for new regime

  • Wickremesinghe credits his premiership for holding fair and free presidential polls
Updated 21 November 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned from office on Wednesday, following the remarkable election victory of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was sworn in as the seventh president of the island nation two days ago.

The announcement Wednesday followed a meeting between the premier and Gotabaya, who won with a majority 1.3 million votes against his closest rival Sajith Premadasa.

Sajith represents the Democratic National Front (DNF), comprising the major United National Party (UNP), and other parties such as the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, Tamil Unity Alliance and Sri Lanka Muslim Makkal Congress.

Speaking to the press, the outgoing premier, who will hand in his official resignation on Thursday morning, said that the new president, who gained a massive mandate from the people, wished to form his own government to implement his manifesto in the coming days.

Opposition leader and former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as prime minister at 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to reliable government sources.

Although he has a majority in the Parliament, Wickremesinghe said it was better to give way for a new government under the new regime.

He added that in the past five years, he had worked to ensure democracy, freedom of expression, the right to information, equality and reconciliation in the country.

Wickremesinghe said that being able to hold the last presidential election in a free, independent, and fair manner was a credit to his premiership.

HIGHLIGHT

• The outgoing premier said the new president, who gained a massive mandate from the people, wished to form his own government to implement his manifesto in the coming days.

“The future will give us the correct judgment on what we have done,” he said, adding that he “valued and respected” democracy. 

“I act democratically. Accordingly, I have decided to resign from the post of prime minister, allowing the new president to form a new government. I will inform the president of this decision tomorrow, Thursday,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar paid a courtesy visit to Gotabaya before extending an invitation to visit India. Gotabaya accepted the invitation and will visit on Nov. 29.

Dr. Jaishankar was the first leader to visit Sri Lanka after the new president took office as the head of the state.

Following his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, a number of ministers submitted their resignations from their portfolios to help the new regime form a government of its own.

On Wednesday afternoon, governors from the nine provinces were forced to tender their resignations.

As soon as he took over, Gotabaya appointed allies to key positions. The president’s first appointment was former Treasury Secretary Dr. P.B. Jayasundera as secretary to the president, followed by former Central Bank Deputy Governor S.R. Attygalle, who was appointed as treasury secretary. Finance Ministry Secretary and Maj. Gen. Kamal Gunaratne was made the new defense secretary.

Meanwhile, a group of members of the UNP have started campaigning for the defeated Sajith to become the leader of the opposition when the new premier takes over. Sajith resigned from the post of deputy leader of UNP following his defeat at the polls.

Gotabaya, who contested the presidential election in 2019, won more than 52 percent of the nearly 16 million possible votes on this occasion.

Topics: Gotabhaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka

