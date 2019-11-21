Malaysia in talks with partners to produce palm oil-based bio-jet fuel

You are here

Malaysia is looking for new markets to boost demand for the vegetable oil. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Malaysia, the world’s second biggest producer of palm oil
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to start producing palm oil-based bio-jet fuel within five years and is in talks with several potential partners about setting up a plant, the head of the industry’s marketing board said on Wednesday.

Malaysia, the world’s second biggest producer of palm oil, is looking for new markets to boost demand for the vegetable oil, widely used in everything from soap to lipstick to snack foods.

Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir, director general of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), said Malaysia was exploring “all possibilities” with potential investors as it expected demand for bio-jet fuel to grow in the coming years.

Last month, Malaysia allocated funds in its 2020 budget to study the use of palm oil-based bio-jet fuel.

“In five years, we hope we can have our first bio-jet production in Malaysia,” Ahmad Parveez told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an industry conference. MPOB is a state agency responsible for the promotion and development of palm oil. He did not name the potential investors or say who would fund a plant.

In April, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council in Beijing signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese industry body the China Chamber of Commerce of Foodstuffs and Native Produce that would see China invest at least 2 billion ringgit ($480 million) in a Malaysian bio-jet fuel plant. However, Ahmad Parveez said on Wednesday that was not a final agreement and that discussions with all potential partners were at a preliminary stage.

Malaysia’s interest in producing bio-jet fuel comes as global airlines look to reduce emissions from flying to comply with a plan by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN body that sets standards for international air travel.

The plan, known as Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), looks to cap CO2 emissions from air travel at 2020 levels, mitigating the environmental impact of flying even as passenger traffic is forecast to grow.

Indonesia, the top producer of palm oil, is also eyeing aviation as a new market for palm oil. Indonesian President Joko Widodo in August asked his ministers to study further the possibility of mixing palm oil-based fuel with jet fuel.

MPOB’s Ahmad Parveez also said Malaysia's palm oil production will not exceed 20 million tons in 2019 and 2020, compared with 2018 output of 19.5 million tons.

Indonesia and Malaysia will both see little growth in output next year, potentially leading to a supply deficit and higher prices, leading industry analyst James Fry said on Wednesday.

  • Moscow not aiming to be world’s No.1 crude producer, Putin tells annual investment forum
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have “a common goal” of keeping the oil market balanced and predictable, and Moscow will continue cooperation under the global supply curbs deal.

OPEC meets on Dec. 5 in Vienna, followed by talks with a group of other exporters, including Russia, known as OPEC+.

“Our (common with OPEC) goal is for the market to be balanced, acceptable for producers and consumers and the most important — and I want to underline this — predictable,” Putin told a forum on Wednesday.

In October, Russia cut its oil output to 11.23 million barrels per day (bpd) from 11.25 million bpd in September but it was still higher than a 11.17-11.18 million bpd cap set for Moscow under the existing global deal. Putin told the forum that Russia’s oil production was growing slightly despite the supply curbs deal but Moscow was not aiming to be the world’s No. 1 crude producer. Currently, the US is the world’s top oil producer.

“Russia has a serious impact on the global energy market but the most impact we achieve (is) when working along with other key producers,” he said. “There was a moment not that long ago when Russia was the world’s top oil producer — this is not our goal.”

Russia plans to produce between 556 million and 560 million tons of oil this year (11.17-11.25 million bpd), Energy Minister Alexander Novak said separately on Wednesday, depending on the volume of gas condensate produced during cold months.

Russia will aim to stick to its commitments under the deal in November, Novak told reporters.

Russia includes gas condensate — a side product also known as a “light oil” produced when companies extract natural gas — into its overall oil production statistics, which some other oil producing countries do not do.

As Russia is gradually increasing liquefied natural gas production (LNG), the share of gas condensate it is producing is also growing. Gas condensate now accounts for around 6 percent of Russian oil production.

Novak told reporters that in winter, Russia traditionally produces more gas condensate as it is launching new gas fields in the freezing temperatures.

“We believe that gas condensate should not be taken into account (of overall oil production statistics), as this is an absolutely different area related to gas production and gas supplies,” he said.

Three sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia is unlikely to agree to deepen cuts in oil output at a meeting with fellow exporters next month, but could commit to extend existing curbs to support Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Novak declined to say that Russia’s position would be at upcoming OPEC+ meeting. Reuters uses a conversion rate of 7.33 barrels per ton of oil.

