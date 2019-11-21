Russia vows cooperation with OPEC to keep oil market balanced

You are here

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the chairman of the Board of Eni oil and gas company, Emma Marcegaglia, attend an annual VTB Capital ‘Russia Calling!’ Investment Forum in Moscow on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Moscow not aiming to be world’s No.1 crude producer, Putin tells annual investment forum
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have “a common goal” of keeping the oil market balanced and predictable, and Moscow will continue cooperation under the global supply curbs deal.

OPEC meets on Dec. 5 in Vienna, followed by talks with a group of other exporters, including Russia, known as OPEC+.

“Our (common with OPEC) goal is for the market to be balanced, acceptable for producers and consumers and the most important — and I want to underline this — predictable,” Putin told a forum on Wednesday.

In October, Russia cut its oil output to 11.23 million barrels per day (bpd) from 11.25 million bpd in September but it was still higher than a 11.17-11.18 million bpd cap set for Moscow under the existing global deal. Putin told the forum that Russia’s oil production was growing slightly despite the supply curbs deal but Moscow was not aiming to be the world’s No. 1 crude producer. Currently, the US is the world’s top oil producer.

“Russia has a serious impact on the global energy market but the most impact we achieve (is) when working along with other key producers,” he said. “There was a moment not that long ago when Russia was the world’s top oil producer — this is not our goal.”

Russia plans to produce between 556 million and 560 million tons of oil this year (11.17-11.25 million bpd), Energy Minister Alexander Novak said separately on Wednesday, depending on the volume of gas condensate produced during cold months.

Russia will aim to stick to its commitments under the deal in November, Novak told reporters.

Russia includes gas condensate — a side product also known as a “light oil” produced when companies extract natural gas — into its overall oil production statistics, which some other oil producing countries do not do.

As Russia is gradually increasing liquefied natural gas production (LNG), the share of gas condensate it is producing is also growing. Gas condensate now accounts for around 6 percent of Russian oil production.

Novak told reporters that in winter, Russia traditionally produces more gas condensate as it is launching new gas fields in the freezing temperatures.

“We believe that gas condensate should not be taken into account (of overall oil production statistics), as this is an absolutely different area related to gas production and gas supplies,” he said.

Three sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia is unlikely to agree to deepen cuts in oil output at a meeting with fellow exporters next month, but could commit to extend existing curbs to support Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Novak declined to say that Russia’s position would be at upcoming OPEC+ meeting. Reuters uses a conversion rate of 7.33 barrels per ton of oil.

Banking shares help Gulf markets edge up; Egypt extend losses

Updated 29 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Banking shares help Gulf markets edge up; Egypt extend losses

  • Dubai’s index edged up 0.1 percent supported by Emirates NBD and Emaar Malls
Updated 29 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Bank stocks helped support markets in the UAE on Wednesday, while Egypt’s blue-chip index extended losses for a third straight session.

Dubai’s index edged up 0.1 percent supported by Emirates NBD and Emaar Malls, which were up 0.4 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Air Arabia closed up 1.4 percent, stretching its winning streak to a third day. On Monday, the budget airline announced an order for 120 Airbus A320neo-family jets in a deal worth about $14 billion.

However, the market’s gains were capped by losses at real estate sector with Arabtec Holding falling 4.7 percent, the biggest loser on the index. 

On Friday, the contractor swung to a third quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier. 

In Abu Dhabi, the index was also up 0.1 percent with First Abu Dhabi Bank adding 0.3 percent and International Holding Co. (IHC) soaring 8.9 percent, its biggest intraday gain since mid-October. 

On Tuesday, IHC called off an acquisition of SHUAA Capital International. 

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose marginally to close up 0.1 percent as Saudi Basic Industries gained 0.7 percent and Savola Group climbed 3 percent.

Arabian Centres advanced 2 percent. The Saudi mall operator obtained $1.4 billion in Shariah-compliant financing facilities with a syndicate of banks.

The Qatari index traded flat with financial shares and petrochemical stocks moving sideways.

Qatar International Islamic Bank slid 3.2 percent, while Mesaieed Petrochemical gained 1.2 percent. 

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.6 percent.

The country’s largest lender, Commercial International Bank, dropped 1.6 percent and Madinet Nasr was down 2.2 percent. However, the index received some support from Eastern Company, which rose 0.9 percent.

