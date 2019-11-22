Dhaka most polluted city on some days

You are here

Dhaka is officially one the world’s most polluted cities, according to the US Consulate’s monitors in the city. (Shutterstock)
DHAKA: The Bangladeshi capital Dhaka is officially one the world’s most polluted cities, according to the US Consulate’s monitors in the city. 

As the deteriorating air quality in Dhaka threaten the lives of its residents, government agencies are mulling an “integrated approach” to address air pollution after accusations of bad coordination. From Sunday to Tuesday, Dhaka’s air was the worst in the world. On Thursday, Lahore, in Pakistan, took the lead, becoming the most heavily polluted city, followed by Delhi, in India.

Officials at the country’s directorate of environment say their efforts are focused on preventing pollution from becoming even worse than “very unhealthy” during the dry season which runs from November through to January.

Under the US-based Air Quality Index (AQI), air quality is considered as “good” while the index score is between 0 and 50. It is “moderate” when the score is 51-100. If readings show 101-150, the air is “unhealthy” for sensitive groups of people, and when the score is 151-200, it is considered as “unhealthy” for all. If the score reaches 201-300, the air is considered “very unhealthy.”

“We are trying hard to maintain the AQI index during winter at 200–250. Our best efforts are focused on keeping the score below 300,” said Ziaul Haque, air quality director at the environment directorate.

The AQI reading is determined by the prevalence of particulate matter (PM) in the air. Particulate matter is a mixture of hazardous solid and liquid particles, ranging from 2.5 (PM2.5) to 10 (PM10) micrometers in diameter. They are so tiny that they can easily enter the bloodstream and lead to serious health conditions.

According to Haque, Dhaka’s pollution is worsening as brick kilns surrounding the city are mostly coal-fueled, emitting toxic pollutants. In two industrial towns on the outskirts a majority of production facilities do not comply with emission standards.

The situation is aggravated further by infrastructure mega-projects such as a metro rail system and an elevated expressway that produce huge amounts of dust, adding to emissions from old vehicles, private construction projects, and open trash burning.

The department of environment has scheduled a meeting with the ministers of environment, home affairs and public works, as well as the city’s mayors on Nov. 25, to suggest an “integrated approach” in addressing the problem, Haque said. He explained that coordination among different government agencies needs to be improved, especially with regard to development and maintenance works.

He also said that law enforcement will be strengthened at the brick kilns that pollute the city. More than 100 have already been shut down in the past few months.

Bangladeshi environmentalists blame miscoordination among different agencies for the government’s inefficiency in improving Dhaka’s air quality.

“All of the construction sites should be duly protected with a cover. City corporations should introduce modern waste management systems and vehicles emitting black smoke should not run on the city’s streets,” said Dr. Mohammad Abdul Matin, vice president of the Bangladesh Environmentalist Movement (BAPA).

According to Matin, monitoring of polluters needs to be improved.

Catalin Bercaru, World Health Organization spokesman in Dhaka, said the authorities need not only to develop a comprehensive monitoring framework for ambient air quality, but also to update the existing regulations to curb the air pollution. They also require “better enforcement of environmental and antipollution laws,” he said.

Bercaru also suggested that Bangladesh should develop green technologies for emissions control and “set new air quality standards for important polluters which are source-specific and health-based.”

According to the WHO’s report World Health Statistics 2018, air pollution in Bangladesh results in premature deaths of 149 per every 100,000 people, contributing to heart and respiratory diseases, stroke and cancer.

KABUL: US President Donald Trump has insisted that peace talks with the Taliban can only resume if a cease-fire is enforced, according to Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani.

“Donald Trump emphasized the enforcement of a cease-fire as a precondition for the start of negotiations and said the inclusion of the Afghan government in peace talks is imperative,” a statement by the presidential palace said. 

The two leaders spoke over the phone for 25 minutes on Thursday night during Ghani’s trip to the UAE. Trump also invited the Afghan president on an official visit to Washington, the statement added.

Ghani has long demanded that the US push for a truce before negotiations resume. The Afghan leader has been left out of nine rounds of secret talks in Qatar between Taliban representatives and Trump’s peace envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Secrecy surrounding the talks has angered Ghani and soured ties between Kabul and Washington. 

Former military leaders who served in Afghanistan have repeatedly warned Trump that failure to involve the Afghan administration in negotiations will boost the morale of the Taliban, which has frequently refused to hold direct talks with Kabul.

In September, Trump abruptly called off peace talks amid widening Taliban attacks, but Khalilzad last month resumed informal discussions with the militants that led to an exchange of prisoners several days ago.

The Afghan government freed three senior extremists linked to the Taliban. In return a US and an Australian professor from the American University in Afghanistan were released after more than three years in captivity. The prisoner swap was hailed by both sides amid hopes that it could help restart talks.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Peace talks stalled in September amid increasing Taliban attacks.

• The Taliban have repeatedly refused to negotiate directly with the Afghan government.

Ghani’s chief spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said the US and Afghan leaders “had a detailed discussion about the peace process and the important progress Afghan security forces have made on the battlefield.”

“President Trump also emphasized that for any process to succeed, the Afghan government’s inclusion in the talks and their ownership  of the process is imperative,” he added.

The Taliban have not commented on the claim, but in the past the group has opposed any truce before a timetable is established for the pullout of foreign troops.

After the prisoner exchange, the Taliban again declined to hold direct talks with Kabul, adding that government officials can take part in a personal capacity like other participants, including Afghan politicians.

Some analysts said that Trump’s push for the enforcement of a truce is a major boost for Ghani.

“This is a big achievement for the government because Trump has declared his support for Ghani’s long-standing demand,” Jamaluddin Badr told Arab News. “It seems that the US has realized that the cause of the government is justifiable.”

Akbar Polad, another analyst, said the convergence of regional players such as Iran, Pakistan, China and Russia on the issue, as well as the recent wave of protests in Iran and Iraq, prompted Washington to favor the Afghan government as an ally in the region.

“The Americans know that without coordination with Afghan government, they will not succeed. The Afghan government also badly needs the US,” he said.

