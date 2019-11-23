You are here

  Self-confessed Chinese spy spills secrets in Australia

Self-confessed Chinese spy spills secrets in Australia

Hong Kong-listed China Innovation Investment Limited was identified by Wang ‘William’ Liqiang as a front for Chinese intelligence operations in the city. (AP)
  • Wang ‘William’ Liqiang would be the first Chinese intelligence operative to blow his cover
  • ‘I have personally been involved and participated in a series of espionage activities’
PERTH, Australia: A self-confessed Chinese spy has given Australia’s counterespionage agency inside intelligence on how Beijing conducts its interference operations abroad and revealed the identities of China’s senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong, media reported.
Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters Saturday that the detailed accusations of China infiltrating and disrupting democratic systems in Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are “very disturbing.”
The Nine network newspapers reported Chinese defector Wang “William” Liqiang told ASIO — the country’s counterespionage agency — that he was involved in the kidnapping in 2015 of one of five Hong Kong booksellers suspected of selling dissident materials. The incident has been a reference point for protesters during the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.
He would be the first Chinese intelligence operative to blow his cover.
“I have personally been involved and participated in a series of espionage activities,” Wang reportedly said in a sworn statement to ASIO in October.
He revealed he was part of a Hong Kong-based investment firm, which was a front for the Chinese government to conduct political and economic espionage in Hong Kong, including infiltrating universities and directing harassment and cyberattacks against dissidents.
Using a South Korean passport, Wang said he meddled in Taiwan’s 2018 municipal elections and claimed there were plans to disrupt the presidential vote on the democratic self-ruled island next year. China claims Taiwan as its territory to be reunited by force if necessary.
Wang said he faced detention and possible execution if he returned to China.
He said he currently was living in Sydney with his wife and infant son on a tourist visa and had requested political asylum.
Australia’s Home Affairs Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
In Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond Saturday to a faxed request for comment on Wang.
In Hong Kong, calls to the China Innovation Investment Limited office went unanswered Saturday. The company was identified by Wang as a front for Chinese intelligence operations in the city.
According to its website, CIIL is an investment holding company incorporated in Cayman Islands in February 2002 and listed on Hong Kong’s stock exchange in August the same year. It has investments in several companies in Hong Kong and China involved in energy storage products, lightning products, energy saving and media terminals.
Resource-rich Australia relies on China for one-third of its export earnings, but relations have been frosty for some time.
The Australian government has been trying to neutralize China’s influence by banning foreign political donations and all covert foreign interference in domestic politics.
“These are very disturbing reports,” Frydenberg said. “The matter is now in the hands of the appropriate law enforcement agencies.”
“The government makes no apologies for the strong measures that we’ve taken to ensure that we have foreign interference laws in place,” he added. “We will always stand up for our national interest whether it’s on matters of foreign policy, foreign investments or other related issues.”
Former ASIO boss Duncan Lewis warned on Friday that the Chinese government was seeking a “takeover” of Australia’s political system.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed such concern, saying that national intelligence agencies were on top of any threats.
Last week, Liberal Party members Sen. James Paterson and Rep. Andrew Hastie said they had been barred entry to China for a study trip because of their criticisms of the Chinese government.

Topics: China Australia

Campus siege nears end as Hong Kong gears up for election

  • About 1,000 people have been arrested in the siege in the Chinese-ruled city, about 300 of them younger than 18
  • Police have set up high plastic barricades and a fence on the perimeter of the campus
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong university campus under siege for more than a week was a deserted wasteland on Saturday, with a handful of protesters holed up in hidden refuges across the trashed grounds, as the city’s focus turned to local elections.
The siege neared its end as some protesters at Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula desperately sought a way out and others vowed not to surrender, days after some of the worst violence since anti-government demonstrations escalated in June.
“If they storm in, there are a lot of places for us to hide,” said Sam, a 21-year-old student, who was eating two-minute noodles in the cafeteria, while plotting his escape.
Another protester, Ron, vowed to remain until the end with other holdouts, adding, “The message will be clear that we will never surrender.”
About 1,000 people have been arrested in the siege in the Chinese-ruled city, about 300 of them younger than 18.
Police have set up high plastic barricades and a fence on the perimeter of the campus. Towards midday, officers appeared at ease, allowing citizens to mill about the edges of the cordon as neighborhood shops opened for business.
Rotting rubbish and boxes of unused petrol bombs littered the campus. On the edge of a dry fountain at its entrance lay a Pepe the frog stuffed toy, a mascot protesters have embraced as a symbol of their movement.
Scores of construction workers worked at the mouth of the Cross-Harbor Tunnel, closed for more than a week after it was first blockaded, to repair toll booths smashed by protesters and clear debris from approach roads.
The road tunnel links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon area.
The repairs got underway as a record 1,104 people gear up to run for 452 district council seats in elections on Sunday.
A record 4.1 million Hong Kong people, from a population of 7.4 million, have enrolled to vote, spurred in part by registration campaigns during months of protests.
Young pro-democracy activists are now running in some of the seats that were once uncontested and dominated by pro-Beijing candidates.
The protests snowballed from June after years of resentment over what many residents see as Chinese meddling in freedoms promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Beijing has said it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula by which Hong Kong is governed. It denies meddling in the affairs of the Asian financial hub and accuses foreign governments of stirring up trouble.
In an interview with Fox News Channel on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he had told Chinese President Xi Jinping that crushing the protests would have “a tremendous negative impact” on efforts to end the two countries’ 16-month-long trade war.
“If it weren’t for me Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes,” Trump said, without offering any evidence.
“He’s got a million soldiers standing outside of Hong Kong that aren’t going in only because I ask him, ‘Please don’t do it, you’ll be making a big mistake, it’s going to have a tremendous negative impact on the trade deal,’ and he wants to make a trade deal.”

Topics: Hong Kong

