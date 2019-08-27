You are here

Australian writer arrested in China on suspicion of espionage

Yang Hengjun. (Twitter)
Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

SYDNEY: An Australian academic has been arrested in China on suspicion of “espionage,” foreign minister Marise Payne said Tuesday, in a development sure to deepen tensions between the two countries.
Yang Hengjun had been held in Beijing for several months without charge, but Payne said the author and scholar had been formally arrested on 23 August.
Yang, an outspoken pro-democracy activist, was detained in January shortly after making a rare return to China from the United States.
“If Dr. Yang is being held for his political beliefs, he should be released,” Payne said, expressing concern about “harsh conditions.” “We expect, that basic standards of justice and procedural fairness are met.”
China’s near silence about Yang’s fate and the refusal to grant consular access has been a point of friction in relations that have markedly deteriorated in recent months.
There is a growing concern in Australia about Beijing’s influence on domestic politics and growing military clout in the Pacific.
On Monday, an official corruption inquiry heard that a well-connected Chinese property developer delivered Aus$100,000 in cash to the opposition Labour Party’s headquarters before a 2015 election.
The man, Huang Xiangmo, was effectively banned from returning to Australia in February.
Australia has traditionally been keen to avoid friction with its biggest trading partner, but Payne’s statement was unusually strongly worded.
“Dr. Yang has been held in Beijing in harsh conditions without charge for more than seven months,” she said.
“Since that time, China has not explained the reasons for Dr. Yang’s detention, nor has it allowed him access to his lawyers or family visits.”
Payne said she had raised the case five times with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in person and via letters.
Yang had initially been held in “residential surveillance at a designated location” before being moved to “criminal detention,” his lawyer told AFP.
 

Topics: China Australia

Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires: govt

Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires: govt

  • Brazilian official said the G7 money could be more “more relevant to reforest Europe”
  • Brazil was intending to accept the funding but changed course after a ministerial meeting
Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

BRASÍLIA: Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of “his home and his colonies.”
“We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe,” Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website.
Lorenzoni was referring to a $20 million pledge made at the G7 summit in France to fight the rainforest blaze.
“Macron cannot even avoid a foreseeable fire in a church that is a world heritage site. What does he intend to teach our country?” He continued, referring to the fire in April that devastated the Notre-Dame cathedral.
The presidency later confirmed the comments to AFP.
Brazilian environment Minister Ricardo Salles had earlier told reporters they had welcomed the G7 funding to fight the fires that have swept across 950,000 hectares (2.3 million acres) and prompted the deployment of the army.
But after a meeting between Bolsonaro and his ministers, the Brazilian government changed course.
“Brazil is a democratic, free nation that never had colonialist and imperialist practices, as perhaps is the objective of the Frenchman Macron,” Lorenzoni said.
Tensions have risen between France and Brazil after Macron tweeted that the fires burning in the Amazon basin amounted to an international crisis and should be discussed as a top priority at the G7 summit.
Bolsonaro reacted by blasting Macron for having a “colonialist mentality.”

Topics: Brazil AMAZON FORESTS

