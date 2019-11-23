BMW's Alexander Sims wins second Formula E Diriyah E-Prix race

DIRIYAH, Riyadh: Alexander Sims of BMW i Andretti Motorsport won the second round of the ABB Formula E Championship in the Diriyah E-Prix on Saturday, holding off the challenge of teammate Maximilian Günther who finished second and third-placed driver Lucas di Grassi of Audi.

It was an incident-packed race at the Diriyah Circuit, which saw Friday's first round winner Sam Bird crash out mid-way through proceedings and the safety car deployed twice.

After taking pole position in the qualifying session earlier on Saturday, Sims led all the way to take his first-ever Formula E victory. The victory puts the British driver on top of the championship standings with 33 points after the two rounds in Saudi Arabia.

Sims' team-mate Gunther crossed the line in second place at the chequered flag, but was under investigation immediately after the race after he overtook two cars during the safety car intermissions. second over the line on Saturday but is under investigation afte

Audi's di Grassi put in a gritty performance to claim his third place, ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne who had a solid weekend in the Mercedes.

The manufacturer is one of two German teams making their debut in Formula E this season, with Porsche joining the fold for the 2019/2020 season.

"That was pretty much a dream race, crossing the line was an amazing feeling - there's so many lessons we've learnt," Sims said of his victory.

It was another disappointing day for reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne in the Techeetah car, who finished outside the points in eleventh place.

The SAUDIA Diriyah E-Prix heralded the start of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and made motorsport history as the biggest ever field of cars and drivers at the Diriyah Circuit.

Also on Friday, having history as the first Saudi female to drive competitively in the Kingdom, Reema Juffali was back behind the wheel of her Jaguar for the second day of I-PACE eTROPHY action, along with Team Saudi drivers Fahad Algosaibi and Mashhur Bal Hejaila.

Fahad managed a podium finish in the Pro-Am category in the first race but, on day two, there was drama as he crashed into the wall and out of the race. Instead it was Bal Hejaila’s turn to climb the Pro-Am podium in third.