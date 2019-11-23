You are here

BMW's Alexander Sims wins second Formula E Diriyah E-Prix race

DIRIYAH, Riyadh: Alexander Sims of BMW i Andretti Motorsport won the second round of the ABB Formula E Championship in the Diriyah E-Prix on Saturday, holding off the challenge of teammate Maximilian Günther who finished second and third-placed driver Lucas di Grassi of Audi.

It was an incident-packed race at the Diriyah Circuit, which saw Friday's first round winner Sam Bird crash out mid-way through proceedings and the safety car deployed twice.

After taking pole position in the qualifying session earlier on Saturday, Sims led all the way to take his first-ever Formula E victory. The victory puts the British driver on top of the championship standings with 33 points after the two rounds in Saudi Arabia.

Sims' team-mate Gunther crossed the line in second place at the chequered flag, but was under investigation immediately after the race after he overtook two cars during the safety car intermissions. second over the line on Saturday but is under investigation afte

Audi's di Grassi put in a gritty performance to claim his third place, ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne who had a solid weekend in the Mercedes.

The manufacturer is one of two German teams making their debut in Formula E this season, with Porsche joining the fold for the 2019/2020 season.

"That was pretty much a dream race, crossing the line was an amazing feeling - there's so many lessons we've learnt," Sims said of his victory.

It was another disappointing day for reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne in the Techeetah car, who finished outside the points in eleventh place.

The SAUDIA Diriyah E-Prix heralded the start of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and made motorsport history as the biggest ever field of cars and drivers at the Diriyah Circuit.

Also on Friday, having history as the first Saudi female to drive competitively in the Kingdom, Reema Juffali was back behind the wheel of her Jaguar for the second day of  I-PACE eTROPHY action, along with Team Saudi drivers Fahad Algosaibi and Mashhur Bal Hejaila.

Fahad managed a podium finish in the Pro-Am category in the first race but, on day two, there was drama as he crashed into the wall and out of the race. Instead it was Bal Hejaila’s turn to climb the Pro-Am podium in third.

Good peparation key to Diriyah Formula E success: Saudi motoring chief Prince Khalid

Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

Good peparation key to Diriyah Formula E success: Saudi motoring chief Prince Khalid

  • Said importance of hosting such events part of the growth of Saudi Arabia as a country
  • Form perfect alliance with plans of Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for boosting tourism
Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: This year’s edition of the ABB Formula E Diriyah E-Prix will be a success thanks to the recent experience gained in preparing to host top class sporting events in the Kingdom, according to the president of the Saudi Arabia Motor Federation. 

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal told Arab News on Friday that while putting on large scale events in the Kingdom can pose a challenge, preparations for this year’s electric racing series event were easier and smoother, which he said would make the 2019 edition a success.

“The first year was a big challenge for us, when you see Saudi Arabia, we haven’t organized an event at such a high level as the Formula E. 

“For our team, the Saudi automobile and motorcycle federations, to organize an event at such a high level was a challenge, but we got all the support we needed from the government, and  our youth are very intelligent, enthusiastic and excited about these events, so we gave them the proper training,” he said. 

“It was a strong mission, but we got all the support we needed, we did the best we do and I think we did a good job. So, this year it was easier for us, we got used to it and the team is well prepared mentally and physically, we had more time to prepare, so we’re in a much more relaxed situation,” Prince Khalid added. 

And, according to the prince, the importance of hosting such events is a part of the growth of Saudi Arabia as a country. 

“The Formula E is such a big event, and such an important event for us as Saudis because we are very big fans of motorsports in general,” he said. 

“Hosting such an event at this time in Saudi Arabia is very important, especially as we are known as a country dependent on oil, and now we have the vision of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince to change our economy relying on the oil and investing in alternative energy. 

“We have a big change in Saudi Arabia and motorsport is part of it,” he added. 

Prince Khalid told Arab News that hosting events like Formula E in historical sites such as Diriyah forms a perfect alliance with the plans of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for boosting tourism. 

Prince Khalid with Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority. (Supplied/ABB Formula E)

"We want to show the world how beautiful our country is, and that is why we chose Diriyah, because it is a historical place, it is a UNESCO place, it was the first capital of Saudi Arabia and the landscape is very beautiful. We are happy as we have the double this year, so it’s double-fun with the double race.  
 
“We are looking for an exciting weekend and as we succeeded last year, this year is going to be a success as well.” 

