You are here

  • Home
  • Futuristic Car 2030 sells for SR3.2m at Riyadh Motor Show

Futuristic Car 2030 sells for SR3.2m at Riyadh Motor Show

The black and green electric supercar is suitable for all roads. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Futuristic Car 2030 sells for SR3.2m at Riyadh Motor Show

  • The car was unveiled by Turki Al-Asheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of Riyadh Season
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The futuristic electric car known as Car 2030 was auctioned at the Riyadh Motor Show for SR3,204,500 ($854,489) on Saturday.

The car was unveiled by Turki Al-Asheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of Riyadh Season.
The black and green electric supercar is suitable for all roads, unlike other sports cars. Its roof and body are made of a mixture of aluminum, fiber and carbon.
Al-Asheikh said there will only be one Car 2030 in the world, and it was manufactured specifically for the Riyadh Motor Show, which will last until Thursday.

Topics: Riyadh Riyadh Motor Show Car 2030 Riyadh season Turki Al-Asheikh

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ronaldinho buys unique Aston Martin at Riyadh Motor Show 2019
Business & Economy
Riyadh Motor Show fuels hope among vehicle retailers

Al-Jubeir calls for ‘deterrence not appeasement’ to halt Iranian aggression towards Saudi Arabia

Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

Al-Jubeir calls for ‘deterrence not appeasement’ to halt Iranian aggression towards Saudi Arabia

  • Minister of state for foreign affairs defended Riyadh’s measured response to attacks against the Kingdom's oil facilities
  • Adel Al-Jubeir said engagement with Iran had failed to work for 40 years
Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

MANAMA: Deterrence is the only way to stop Iran from destabilizing the Middle East and attacking Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs said Saturday.

An investigation into a drone and missile attack against Saudi oil facilities in September is still ongoing, Adel Al-Jubeir told a regional security conference in Bahrain. 

But he added that both the direction of the attack on the Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field, and the types of weapons used meant Saudi Arabia held Iran responsible.

Al-Jubeir defended Riyadh’s measured response to the September strikes, saying the Kingdom was being “strategically very patient” in its investigation so there is “not a shadow of doubt” on where the drones and missiles came from.

“We have said all along we don't want war, so to jump into war very quickly is not a rational position,” he added.

The strikes on the oil facilities followed a series of incidents earlier this year blamed on Iran, including attacks on shipping in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

Faced with increasing US sanctions straining the Iranian economy, Tehran is accused of lashing out against its enemies in the region to prove it can disrupt global energy supplies.

The regime has also started breaking its commitments to an international deal to curb its nuclear program in response to an easing of sanctions. 

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal last year and immediately ramped up economic pressure on Iran. European states are scrambling to keep the deal intact.

But Al-Jubeir told the annual Manama Dialogue that deterrence, not appeasement was the only way to deal with Iran.

“The idea that perhaps engagement would cause the Iranians to change their behavior has not worked in 40 years, why would it work in the next four years,” he said. “The key to regional stability is deterrence. The key to regional stability is a steadfast position by the international community to make sure everyone has to abide by the rules of international law. 

“That’s how we can bring about a change in Iran’s behavior. If Iran wants to continue with its destructive past then sanctions should be increased, not reduced.”

Earlier, the French Defence Minister Florence Parly accused the US of failing to respond to Iran’s aggression in the region, including the shooting down of an American surveillance drone in June.

Al-Jubeir disagreed, saying the US had been a dependable ally for the past seven decades.

Topics: Manama Dialogue IISS Adel Al-Jubeir Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
Iran warns regional states of consequences if they stoked unrest
Middle-East
US judge awards $180m to Post reporter held by Iran

Latest updates

Iraqi minister suspected of fraud in Sweden -reports
Futuristic Car 2030 sells for SR3.2m at Riyadh Motor Show
Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds
Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Al-Jubeir calls for ‘deterrence not appeasement’ to halt Iranian aggression towards Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.