You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh extremists ‘taking fight’ to Africa, warns US

Daesh extremists ‘taking fight’ to Africa, warns US

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters sit atop a hill in the desert outside the village of Baghouz, Syria. (AP)
Updated 24 November 2019
Ellie Aben

Daesh extremists ‘taking fight’ to Africa, warns US

  • Tougher security helps Southeast Asia escape terror threat, official says
Updated 24 November 2019
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Daesh extremists fleeing Syria are showing little interest in “taking the fight” to Southeast Asia and are focusing their efforts on Africa, a senior US counterterrorism official said.

“We know that the Daesh core, the remnants of Daesh in Syria, have been encouraging their fighters to leave and fight again, to take the fight to other regions,” Nathan Sales, coordinator for counterterrorism at the US State Department, said.

“But the truth is that Southeast Asia is not one of the regions that militants seem to be heading to in droves.”  

Sales, who was in Manila on Friday to meet national security and counterterrorism officials, said there have been “few indications of interest” among extremists in traveling to the region following the fall of the caliphate.

When asked to elaborate on the movement of extremists from the Middle East to other areas, Sales identified West Africa and the Sahel as areas of concern, with countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger facing growing threats from militants.

“So far we haven’t seen a huge problem in the Philippines, but we have to make sure we keep it that way,” he said. 

US and the Philippine officials are looking to strengthen border security to prevent extremist groups from exploiting the Philippines’ extended coastline to gain access to the country.

HIGHLIGHT

• US and the Philippine officials are looking to strengthen border security to prevent extremist groups from exploiting the Philippines’ extended coastline to gain access to the country.

The increased number of suicide bombings in the southern Philippines remains a source of concern to the US, Sales said. “We’re concerned about the export from the Middle East of terrorist tactics, techniques and procedures,” he said. “Suicide bombing is not something that we have seen in Southeast Asia until recently.

“We are worried that Daesh sympathizers will emulate what they see in places like Syria and Afghanistan,” he said.

Counterterrorism strategies are increasingly focused on law enforcement, border security and restricting finance to militant groups, Sales said. He said the US is also concerned about the militant Daesh-Khorasan Province in Afghanistan, which “threatens to destabilize not just Afghanistan but also neighboring countries.”

In East Africa, Al-Shabab has long been one of the most serious threats, and “now we’re starting to see the growth of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Somalia as well.”

A US Department of Defense report to Congress early this month said that lack of support from Daesh’s core leadership and inadequate financing meant the terror group’s East Asian unit is only capable of conducting “small-scale or suicide attacks on Jolo, Sulu and (other parts of) Mindanao island.”  

Most suicide attacks in Mindanao have been carried out by “foreign nationals who attempted and failed to travel to the conflict zone in Syria and Iraq, and they were likely radicalized before traveling to the Philippines.”

The report also noted that Daesh in the Philippines has been without a leader since the death of Isnilon Hapilon in the 2017 Marawi siege. 

Hatib Hajjan Sawadjaan, leader of a faction of the Abu Sayyaf Group, has declared himself “emir” of Daesh in the Philippines, but the Daesh leadership has not publicly recognized him. Sawadjaan has been named by the US as a specially designated global terrorist, and subjected to financial and travel sanctions.

Topics: Daesh Africa United States Syria

Related

Special
World
US warns of ‘persistent’ Daesh attacks in East Asia
World
Daesh-linked Philippine militant behind suicide attacks killed

US Navy chief says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order

Updated 24 November 2019
AP

US Navy chief says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order

  • In a tweet, Trump insisted last Thursday he was reversing the Navy's move to take away the SEAL status of an officer accused of committing a war crime in Iraq
  • Trump’s initial order in Gallagher only referred to restoring his rank, but it did not explicitly pardon the SEAL for any wrongdoing
Updated 24 November 2019
AP
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia: The secretary of the US Navy said Saturday he doesn’t consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy SEAL.
“I need a formal order to act,” Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said, and referred to the tweet. “I don’t interpret them as a formal order.”
Trump insisted last Thursday the Navy “will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” inserting himself into an ongoing legal review of the sailor’s ability to hold onto the pin that designates him a SEAL.
The Navy on Wednesday notified Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher that he will face a review early next month to determine if he should remain on the elite force.
Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Daesh militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He was then demoted to chief.
Spencer, speaking on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, said if the president requests the process to stop, the process stops.
“Good order and discipline is also obeying the orders of the President of the United States,” he said.
Despite the differing views with the president over the appropriate handling of the case, Spencer told reporters that he has not threatened to resign over the issue. But he acknowledged that he serves at the pleasure of the president.
“The president the United States is the commander in chief. He’s involved in every aspect of government and he can make decisions and give orders as appropriate,” he said.
Gallagher’s lawyers have accused the Navy of trying to remove the SEAL designation in retaliation for Trump’s decision last week to restore Gallagher’s rank.
Gallagher filed a complaint with the inspector general accusing a rear admiral of insubordination for defying Trump’s actions. Rear Adm. Collin Green is the Naval Special Warfare commander.
Under the review procedure, a five-person board will convene Dec. 2 behind closed doors. It will include one SEAL officer and four senior enlisted SEALs, according to the two US officials. Gallagher can appear once before the board on Dec. 4 but without his lawyers. He can dispute the evidence given to the board that will include his conviction and call witnesses.
Gallagher can appeal any final decision that will be made by the Naval Personnel Board, which will take into account Green’s input and the board’s recommendations.
Trump’s initial order in Gallagher only referred to restoring his rank, but it did not explicitly pardon the SEAL for any wrongdoing.
Green also notified three SEAL officers who oversaw Gallagher during the deployment — Lt. Cmdr. Robert Breisch, Lt. Jacob Portier and Lt. Thomas MacNeil — that they are also being reviewed, according to the officials.
Removing their Trident pins means they will no longer be SEALs but could remain in the Navy.
The Navy has revoked 154 Trident pins since 2011.

Latest updates

Saudi technology city developing drones
US Navy chief says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order
Liverpool and Egypt set to clash over Salah
Hezbollah MPs step up attacks on US over Lebanon ‘meddling’
Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecutor leads coalition of authorities to fight money laundering

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.