Saudi technology city developing drones

The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) first unveiled the unmanned aerial vehicles that it produced in 2013. (AN file photo)
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) is enhancing its home-grown unmanned-aerial-vehicles (UAVs) — Saker-1 and Saker-4.

The medium-altitude and long-endurance drone Saker-1 has already achieved good results in preliminary tests.

It “managed to carry … up to 150 kg, managed to fly up to 15,000 ft (4.6 km) … fired a missile and a bomb with a range of 6 km,” Dr. Ali Al-Shihri, manager of the National Center for Aeronautical Technology at KACST, told Arab News.

The drone is also equipped with an Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) system and can live stream videos during shot during the day and night, with the help of infrared radiation sensors.

Saker-4 is a smaller model of UAVs.

It is “capable of carrying about 3 kg of surveillance systems, and managed to fly up to 11,000 ft (3.6km) and reach a speed of about 120 km per hour,” Al-Shihri said.

Composite materials — such as glass fibers, carbon fibers, resin and fiber-reinforced composites — are used to create the UAVs. This decreases the weight of the devices, saves energy and prolongs flying time.

KACST is a research and development facility in Saudi Arabia that aims to employ scientific research in the development of new technologies and push them into industrial development.

Weaponized UAVs “are sensitive technologies, they need to go through different levels of certification, and pass the aviation and military standards — it’s a long process” until their industrialization, Al-Shihri said, adding that realizing the capability to build such technology is a big achievement in itself.

The company’s work is aligned with the aims of Vision 2030, including localizing technology, increasing local content, improving infrastructure and offering jobs for Saudis.

When it started its work in 2001-2003 it only had 10-20 employees; now there are about 120 Saudi engineers with different levels of certification working at the center.

“We are striving to recruit Saudi females,” Al-Shihri added.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecutor leads coalition of authorities to fight money laundering

Arab News

RIYADH: The training program on International Developments in Combating Money Laundering, held at the Public Prosecution agency in Riyadh with the participation of international experts from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in cooperation with Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS), concluded on Saturday under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mua’jab.

Professionals from the Supreme Judicial Council, the Ministry of Interior, the security services and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), as well as members of the Public Prosecution and a number of advisers in specialized departments, participated in the program.

Anti-money laundering experts from the Law department at CWRU reviewed a number of key themes and discussed the economic and political impacts of money laundering, mechanisms to discover the stages of money laundering in financial institutions, developments in the procedures of inference and investigation of money laundering crimes, and methods to monitor money laundering using modern technology, such as Bitcoin.

Professor Bill Clonger stressed the importance of adopting such training programs for all professionals in the field of combating money laundering.

The implementation of such programs comes in light of Vision 2030 and supporting its main strategies, including providing support for investment and improving the status of the Kingdom in the global economy.

Sheikh Saud Al-Mua’jab, Saudi attorney general

For his part, Al-Mua’jab explained that money laundering had become one of the most important issues to authorities given its economic and security dimensions.

Al-Mua’jab said the agency sought to develop general plans that met the requirements of the next phase for working to combat money laundering in all economic and commercial outlets.

“During 2019, the Public Prosecution carried out over 15 training programs in the Kingdom and abroad on money laundering investigation and prosecution mechanisms for members of the agency, and heads of money laundering departments in branch offices,” Al-Mua’jab explained, highlighting that about 215 members of the Public Prosecution and experts from across the Kingdom participated in the programs.

He added that the Public Prosecution was also set to implement in early 2020 an international program in cooperation with a specialized US organization. The program aims to develop the skills of prosecutors in the field of combating money laundering.

