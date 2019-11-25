You are here

Showdown looms over Syria chemical weapons probe

A leaked report raised questions about a deadly chlorine attack in the Syrian town of Douma in April 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 November 2019
AFP

Showdown looms over Syria chemical weapons probe

  • The first report which will identify perpetrators is expected early next year
  • Syria agreed to hand over its chemical arsenal in 2013
Updated 25 November 2019
AFP

THE HAGUE: Russia and the West are braced for a fresh showdown at the world’s chemical weapons watchdog this week over a new team that will name culprits for attacks in Syria for the first time.
The investigators’ first report identifying perpetrators is expected early next year, and tensions are already rising at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
Moscow is threatening to block next year’s budget for the OPCW at the annual meeting in The Hague if it includes funding for the new team, which could effectively shut down the watchdog.
But the United States, Britain, France and other allies believe they have enough support for it to pass with a large majority.
Despite fierce objections from Syria and its allies, OPCW member states agreed in 2018 to give the organization new powers to pin blame on culprits for the use of toxic arms.
Previously the watchdog — which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 and has eliminated 97 percent of the world’s chemical weapons — only had a mandate to say whether or not an attack had occurred.
“Everyone is waiting for the IIT (Investigation and Identification Team) results,” a senior diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Russia, Iran and China led efforts to block the budget last year but it passed by a majority of 99-27.
Western diplomats hope to improve on that figure this year to show international support for the OPCW. A vote is expected on Wednesday.
Moscow has consistently raised doubts over chemical attacks in Syria or insisted they were staged, and has recently highlighted a leaked report raising questions about a deadly chlorine attack in the Syrian town of Douma in April 2018.
Western diplomats however say the Russians and Syrians are trying to muddy the waters about alleged attacks by President Bashar Assad’s forces.
Tensions have also been high since four Russian spies were expelled from the Netherlands in 2018 for allegedly trying to hack into the OPCW’s computers.
The eagerly-awaited first reports by the new investigations team are expected in the next few months, OPCW chief Fernando Arias said recently. Diplomats say they expect it to be released in February or March.
Syria agreed to hand over its chemical arsenal in 2013, narrowly avoiding US and French air strikes in retaliation for a suspected sarin attack that killed 1,400 people in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.
Russia and the West may however reach agreement on the thorny issue of whether to extend the list of banned chemical weapons to include new “novichoks” — the nerve agent used in the 2018 Salisbury attacks.
London blamed Moscow for the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, and said novichok, a military-grade poison developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, was used.
The United States, the Netherlands and Canada have called for the addition of two novichoks, but Moscow wants to add similar chemicals that it says Western nations were experimenting with.
Diplomats said a compromise now appeared to be on the cards.

Topics: Syria Russia Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

Iran says pro-government rally to show who "real" Iranians are

Updated 15 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Iran says pro-government rally to show who “real” Iranians are

  • Iran has blamed “thugs” linked to exiles and foreign foes
  • Amnesty said last week security forces shot into crowds of protesters from rooftops and once from a helicopter
Updated 15 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A pro-government rally planned in Tehran on Monday will show the world who the “real” Iranians are, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, voicing surprise over foreign statements of support for protesters angered by a decision to hike gasoline prices.
The protests grew into a wave of anti-government unrest that saw at least 100 banks and dozens of buildings torched in the worst violence at least since Iran put down a “Green Revolution” in 2009, when dozens were killed over several months.
Iran has blamed what it called “thugs” that it says are linked to exiles and foreign foes — the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia — for stirring up the street unrest.
After days of state-sponsored marches in dozens of cities to condemn the unrest, Iran is holding a pro-government rally in the capital to be addressed by the commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, which helped quell the unrest.
“I recommend they (foreign countries) look at the marches today, to see who the real people in Iran are and what they are saying,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried by state television.
“We are surprised that the foreign minister of a certain country has stooped so low as to ask for videos of bank-burnings ... be sent to them,” Mousavi said.
“We recognize the right to peaceful assembly...But the situation is different for rioters ... and groups which take direction (from abroad) and are armed.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Iranian protesters on Twitter last week to send the United States any photos or videos of the crackdown of protests. “The United States will publicize and condemn the persecution of protesters,” he said.
The French government said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned by reports of many deaths during protests in Iran and called on Tehran to respect its international human rights duties.
Rights group Amnesty International said last week that security forces shot into crowds of protesters from rooftops and, in one case, from a helicopter.
Amnesty said at least 115 people were killed in the unrest. Iran has rejected death toll figures as “speculative”.
Iranian authorities have said about 1,000 demonstrators have been arrested. The Center for Human Rights in Iran, a New York-based advocacy group, said the numbers was likely closer to 4,000.
Protests began on Nov. 15 in several towns after the government announced gasoline price hikes of at least 50%. They spread to 100 cities and towns and quickly turned political with protesters demanding top officials step down.

Topics: Iran Iran protests

