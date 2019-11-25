Kuwait, Qatar to join US-led maritime coalition, says US military official

You are here

Qatar and Kuwait have told the US that they will join a US-led naval coalition in the Gulf which was established in response to a series of attacks on oil tankers. (AFP)
  • The coalition, based out of Bahrain, is known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC)
WASHINGTON: Qatar and Kuwait have told the US that they will join a US-led naval coalition in the Gulf which was established in response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, a US military official said on Monday.
The coalition, based out of Bahrain and known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), was formed after a series of attacks earlier this year heightened the risk of disruption to Gulf oil exports shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US has blamed the attacks on Iran, which Tehran denied.
"Qatar and Kuwait have already told us they are going to join, so it is just a matter of time," said US Army Colonel John Conklin, chief of staff of the coalition.
Conklin said they were expected to provide personnel and patrol boats.
Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the UK have joined.
At the same time, France is spearheading a European-led mission independent of the US-led maritime initiative, which some European countries feared would make US-Iranian tensions worse.
"To my knowledge, nobody has joined (the French) coalition yet and they've been trying for a while but they haven't been very successful," Conklin said.

Arab League condemns US reversal on Israeli settlements

  • Aboul Gheit called the decision “unfairly biased and unacceptable”
CAIRO: Arab League foreign ministers have denounced the Trump administration’s announcement that it no longer considers Israeli settlements to be a violation of international law.
In an emergency meeting convened Monday, a week after the US announcement, Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the decision “unfairly biased and unacceptable.” He says the US has forfeited its role as a neutral arbiter between Israel and the Palestinians.
The US policy change, which sparked international condemnation, was the latest in a series of moves by the White House in which it sided with Israel’s right-wing government against the Palestinians on key issues in the decades-old conflict.
While publicly declaring support for the Palestinians, some Arab states like Saudi Arabia have quietly forged closer ties with Israel based on a shared rivalry with Iran.

