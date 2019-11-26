You are here

Agra under threat as Hindu nationalists target Muslim history

The first Mughal ruler Babar, after defeating the Lodi ruler in 1526, retained Agra as his capital and laid the foundations for Agra fort, the seat of the Mughal power. (Shutterstock)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Uttar Pradesh government’s attempt to change name of old Mughal capital is part of a continuing campaign to sideline the region's Islamic heritage
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: What’s in a name? Well, in the case of Agra, it could mean rewriting history and rebranding the “city of love.”

If the regional government of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has its way, the historical city of Agra — home to the famous Taj Mahal — might soon have a new name. The authorities set up a committee on Nov. 18 assigning Agra-based Ambedkar University the task of finding a suitable replacement.

“We have received a letter from the state government to look for historical evidence whether Agra city was known by any other name. We have begun the research and will reply to the letter,” Prof. Sugam Anand, head of history department of Ambedkar University, said. 

“The history department will study the past history of Agra and suggest the name.”

Agra came to prominence in India in the medieval ages when the Muslim ruler Sikander Lodi moved the capital from Delhi to Agra in 1504 due to its strategic location. The first Mughal ruler Babar, after defeating the Lodi ruler in 1526, retained Agra as his capital and laid the foundations for Agra fort, the seat of the Mughal power.

In the late 16th century the Mughal king Akbar tried building a new capital near Agra at Fateh pur Sikri but the plan was abandoned due to the lack of water in the region.

In the early 17th century the Mughal ruler Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal, a white marble monument of love in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, on the bank of the river Yamuna in Agra.

In 1648, Shah Jahan moved the capital to Delhi but Agra retained its attraction due to the Taj Mahal.

Every year more than 1.6 million tourists from around the world visit the historical sites in Agra, generating more than $5 million revenue.

Agra was in the news two years ago also when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh removed Taj Mahal from its tourism directory. After an outcry it was restored, but critics felt that this was an attempt to undermine the Islamic places and history of the state by the Hindu right-wing government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

Rather than addressing the real issues of the day like poverty, lack of education or economic slowdown, the government instead is picking up such issues which are creating Hindu-Muslim divide. I find it reprehensible. This destroys the idea of India.

Prof. Aditya Mukherjee Historian, Jawaharlal Nehru University

The BJP legislator from Agra, Jagan Prasad Garg, says that the word “Agra” does not have a meaning; the place was called “Agarvan” 5,000 years ago and therefore “its name should revert to its original form.”

Rajiv Saxena, of the Agra-based tourism guild, says that “this is the regressive step to change the name of a historical place.”

“By changing the name of a place like Agra you are reducing the market and historical value of the place. This name has been continuing for 500 years. Instead of spending money and time on renaming the place why does not the government make a serious effort to refurbish the existing image and multiply the business and tourism opportunities,” Saxena told Arab News.

“Agra is a heritage of India. If the government tries to undo the historical heritage this does not send a right signal. This creates space for the reactionary and sectarian elements to come up in the society,” he added.

Aarti Kumari, a business professional based in Agra, felt that “the government is wasting time on unnecessary issues. We are proud of Agra and it should be like that.”

He said: “I cannot imagine myself calling Agra by a different name. I cannot live with this reality that Agra is not Agra.”

This is not for the first time a change in the name of a city known for its Islamic past has been affected in Uttar Pradesh.

In October 2018 the city of Allahabad, established by the popular Mughal ruler Akbar in 16th century, was renamed Prayagraj. The city is located at the confluence of the river Ganges and Yamuna and is a popular religious destination for Hindus. Allahabad played a great role in India’s freedom struggle. However, the BJP regime decided to give the city a Hindu name.

The government also changed the name of the district of Faizabad and renamed it Ayodhya. Earlier Ayodhya was just a small town in the Faizabad district but Chief Minister Adityanath did not want the Hindu holy city to be associated with an Islamic name.

In 2017, the UP government renamed a major railway station Mughalsarai as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, after a Hindu right-wing leader.

“Rather than addressing the real issues of the day like poverty, lack of education or economic slowdown, the government instead is picking up such issues which are creating Hindu-Muslim divide. I find it reprehensible. This destroys the idea of India,” says Prof. Aditya Mukherjee, a prominent historian in Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

“The change is only of those places where Muslim names are involved or where Muslim influence is significant. There must be hundreds of such places with Islamic names and past. What is the purpose of changing the name? The ruling regime not only wants to sideline Muslim history but also demonize them and glorify the ancient time which does not have anything to do with history,” Mukherjee said.

Topics: Agra hindu Uttar Pradesh Mughal

Hong Kong’s Lam acknowledges discontent with government after poll humiliation

Reuters

  • Hong Kong’s most unpopular post-colonial leader acknowledged voters wanted to express their views on many issues
  • Protests have sprung up on an almost daily basis since June, with flash mobs often gathering with little or no notice
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the record turnout in local elections won by opposition, pro-democracy candidates highlighted dissatisfaction with her administration, while appealing for an end to violent protests.
Appearing tired and drawn, Lam spoke a day after results showed democratic candidates secured almost 90 percent of 452 district council seats in Sunday’s elections, a landslide victory in polls that were widely seen as a barometer of the opposition to the Beijing-backed leader.
Hong Kong’s most unpopular post-colonial leader acknowledged voters wanted to express their views on many issues, including “deficiencies in governance.”
Speaking in measured tones, she thanked residents for voting peacefully and hoped the calm weekend was not just for the elections but a signal that residents want an end to unrest that has rocked the Chinese-ruled city for six months.
“Everybody wants to go back to their normal life and this requires the concerted efforts of every one of us,” Lam said during her weekly address at the government’s headquarters.
“So, as I have said repeatedly, resorting to violence will not give us that way forward. So please, please help us to maintain the relative calm and peace ... and provide a good basis for Hong Kong to move forward.”
Some observers say Lam, who came to power in 2017 on a platform to heal social divisions, is out of touch with the population and won’t say anything concrete unless Beijing gives her the green light.
“There’s no content in her talk, which is usual,” said Ma Ngok, political scientist at Chinese University of Hong Kong.
“The majority of the people still support the (pro-democracy) movement so it is up to them (Beijing) to respond. If they don’t respond with any kind of concessions, I think the protests would go on for some time.”
The Asian financial center has enjoyed a rare lull in violence for nearly a week, breaking from six months of often violent anti-government unrest that has plunged the city into its biggest political crisis in decades, creating the greatest internal challenge yet faced by China’s President Xi Jinping.
As demonstrations roil Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the restive semi-autonomous city, people familiar with the matter said.
Protests have sprung up on an almost daily basis since June, with flash mobs often gathering with little or no notice, at times forcing the government, businesses, schools and even the city’s international airport to close.
The violence had escalated up to last week, with protesters hurling petrol bombs and firing arrows at police who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
China denies interfering and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula put in place at that time. Police say they have shown restraint in the face of potentially deadly attacks.
While calm has descended across most of the city, a small group of protesters remain holed up in Polytechnic University, surrounded by police following extreme clashes in the run-up to elections.
Lam urged the protesters at the sprawling campus on Kowloon peninsula to leave peacefully as soon as possible.
University authorities estimate as many as 50 protesters may be hiding, too frightened to attempt an escape. Some protesters’ estimates were lower, suggesting just a handful remain.
The anti-government demonstrations bolstered support for democrats in Sunday’s elections, with a record three million people casting their vote.
The pro-democracy parties overwhelming victory poses a conundrum for Beijing and piles pressure on Lam, who is facing renewed calls to step down. The democrats took control of 17 out of 18 district councils.
A full-page advertisement on Tuesday in Hong Kong’s Sing Pao newspaper by a “group of voters who safeguard Hong Kong’s future” read: “In the past five months, the public demands have been clear. Carrie Lam, what have you heard? What have you changed? Do not dwell on empty talks about deep reflection, resignation is the only result.”

Topics: Hong Kong

