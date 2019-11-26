Thirteen French troops killed in Mali operation against militants

You are here

France has more than 4,500 troops countering Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region. (AFP)
  • France has more than 4,500 troops countering Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region
  • The militants use central and northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the largely desert region
PARIS: Thirteen French soldiers fighting militants in Mali were killed in an accident between two helicopters, the French presidency said on Tuesday, the single biggest loss of French troops in combat in the region since intervening there in 2013.
France has more than 4,500 troops countering Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region, where violence by militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh in the sparely-populated area has proliferated in recent years.
“The president announces with deep sadness the death of 13 French troops in Mali on the evening of Nov. 25, in an accident between their two helicopters during a combat mission against jihadists,” the statement from the president’s office said.
The militants use central and northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the largely desert region.

Topics: France mali Sahel

Nine members of Pakistan navy killed in bus crash

  • The bus was on its way to Karachi from Balochistan
  • Over 25 people were injured, including women and children
QUETTA, Pakistan: At least nine members of the Pakistan navy were killed and 29 other people injured when their bus fell into a deep roadside ditch in the south of the country on Tuesday, officials said.
The bus was on its way to Karachi from a naval base in Balochistan province when it developed a technical fault and crashed on a mountain pass on the Makran Coastal Highway, Muhammad Jameel, assistant commissioner for Bela town near where the accident took place, told Reuters.
“Nine soldiers of the navy were killed and 29 others including women and children were injured in the incident,” Jameel said, adding that victims were transferred to a nearby navy hospital.

Topics: bus crash Pakistan

