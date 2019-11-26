Pakistan’s top court suspends extension for army chief

You are here

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was handed a three-year extension on August 19, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters

  • General Qamar Javed Bajwa was handed a three-year extension on August 19
  • The military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half its 72-year history, has always denied interfering in politics
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended an extension of the term of office for the country’s army chief, putting it on a possible collision course with the powerful military.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa was handed a three-year extension on Aug. 19, with the office of Prime Minister Imran Khan citing tension with neighboring India over the disputed territory of Kashmir.
Khan’s government has enjoyed good relations with the military, in contrast to the tensions between the civilian government and army under the party of his predecessor and rival Nawaz Sharif.
During Bajwa’s tenure the military has been accused by opposition politicians of electoral manipulation that helped Khan to power last year.
The military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half its 72-year history and takes the lead in setting security and foreign policy, has always denied interfering in politics.
In a hearing to validate Bajwa’s extension on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said the court was suspending the decision until the army produced detailed arguments on its reasoning.
“If the (regional security) situation is so then the army as a whole body can deal with the situation, not the individual,” Khosa said. “If this criteria is allowed than every individual in the army can demand an extension on the same grounds.”
Under Pakistan’s constitution, the army chief of staff usually serves a three-year term. Since the role was established in 1972, only one general has had his term extended by a civilian government.
If the extension is blocked by the court, Bajwa’s term will end on Friday. Khosa issued notice for a representative of the military to appear in court on Wednesday.
A military spokesman declined to comment.

Sri Lanka airports on alert after top cop flees

AFP

  • Names of 704 Criminal Investigation Division officers were sent to immigration authorities
  • Inspector Silva’s investigations included high profile killings and corruption involving administration members
AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government has put airports on alert to stop police detectives leaving without permission after a top officer who had reportedly received death threats fled the island, police said Tuesday.
The alleged threats against inspector Nishantha Silva came after the November 16 election of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was also under investigation by him.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the names of 704 Criminal Investigation Division (CID) officers had been sent to immigration authorities.
“The move is to ensure that no officer leaves the country without following the proper procedure of obtaining permission for overseas travel,” he said.
The directive came after Silva left Sri Lanka on Sunday, reportedly seeking asylum in Switzerland.
Police have launched an inquiry into his departure.
Silva’s investigations included high profile killings and corruption involving administration members under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, brother of the new president, who ruled for a decade until 2015.
Among the cases was the 2009 assassination of editor Lasantha Wickrematunge by an alleged hit squad.
Mahinda Rajapaksa has returned to power as prime minister after leading his younger brother’s successful election campaign.
Police said Monday there were allegations Silva had conducted biased investigations in the past four and a half years.
He was removed from his CID post last year after Mahinda Rajapaksa briefly served as prime minister, but he was restored after that administration collapsed.

