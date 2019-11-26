You are here

Andy Ruiz Jr promises to ‘make history again’ in Saudi Arabia clash with Anthony Joshua

Reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said on his arrival in the Kingdom that he will “make history again” in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said on his arrival in the Kingdom that he will "make history again" in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said on his arrival in the Kingdom that he will “make history again” in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said on his arrival in the Kingdom that he will “make history again” in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said on his arrival in the Kingdom that he will “make history again” in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 26 November 2019
Arab News

  • Ruiz is laying his WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO belts on the line in Saudi Arabia
  • Fight will be held at the custom-built 15,000 capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh
RIYADH: Reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said on his arrival in the Kingdom that he will “make history again” when he faces Anthony Joshua in the “Clash on the Dunes” on December 7.

The Mexican-American fighter, who arrived a day after his opponent Joshua, is laying his WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO belts on the line in the first world heavyweight title bout in the Middle East, which will be held at the custom-built 15,000 capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh.

When asked about being one of the first boxers to fight in the Kingdom, Andy Ruiz said: “It feels good. You know I made history in New York and I’ll make history again in Saudi Arabia.”

And speaking to Arab News during a visit to the Kingdom in September, Ruiz said: “I’m feeling really blessed being over here, it’s something different. A lot of people were saying there was a lot of political stuff and all that, but to tell you the truth it’s a lovely place, a beautiful place, a place of history.

“I’m part of history now, and I’m gonna make history here. Having a big fight in a big venue in Saudi Arabia, it’s amazing.”

With hundreds of fans from across the US making the journey for the bout, they will have traveled significantly further than fans from the 60 different countries where tickets have been sold. But Ruiz fans will have their work cut out to match the volume of Joshua’s followers, with thousands of UK fans reported to be flying to Saudi Arabia.

Joshua will be looking to regain the title belts on the line after losing them to Ruiz – known as ‘The Destroyer’ - at their first match in New York earlier this year.

A world class undercard of fighters will also be the competing ahead of the main draw, with Alexander Povetkin facing Michael Hunter and Filip Hrgovic fighting Eric Molina.

The Clash On The Dunes forms part of the Diriyah Season, a month of sporting events, which kicked off with Formula E at the weekend, and also includes the Diriyah Tennis Cup featuring eight of the best men’s players on the planet, and the Diriyah Equestrian Festival, an elite competition with Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying points on the line.

Topics: sport boxing Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz Jr. Clash on the Dunes Diriyah DIRIYAH SEASON

Jurgen Klopp ‘not worried’ over Mohamed Salah fitness ahead of Napoli clash

Updated 50 sec ago

Jurgen Klopp ‘not worried’ over Mohamed Salah fitness ahead of Napoli clash

Updated 50 sec ago
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no concerns about Mohamed Salah’s fitness ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.
Salah was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday after missing training with an ankle problem.
“Mo Salah looks really good,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “I’m not worried about it.”
Klopp also provided an update on the fitness of defender Joel Matip, who has been sidelined with a knee injury.
“Joel is improving but is some time away. There will be a scan this week and then we will see how it is.”
Klopp said he had plans to cope with Liverpool’s fixture pile-up over the next few weeks.
Their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, plus their progress in the League Cup, mean Liverpool have been forced to play two games within 24 hours of each other, over 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) apart in mid-December.
“We have plans for everything, as you can imagine, and we change them constantly. I have two smartphones and when one of them is ringing it is really rare it is good news,” said Klopp.
“You only get the messages when a player is not fine, so then we have to make new plans and we don’t know exactly how many players we’ll have to train.
“We know in the long term what we have to do, we know that’s all set. The athletic part of the sessions, we try to adapt to the specific situation of the players. The tactical things depend on the games we play.”
Victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s side on Wednesday would ensure defending champions Liverpool finish top of Group E with a game to spare but Klopp said he could not afford to look past the match.
Napoli are the only side to have beaten Liverpool this season but are currently seventh in Serie A.
“The biggest mistake we could make is that we have won it already and what would happen if we win it,” Klopp said.
“These things are not in our mind. Of course we try to win the game, it would be massive for us after the start we had. Napoli are a dangerous opponent.
“There are two weeks between tomorrow night and the Salzburg game (final match of the group) and we have three games in between. Why should I think about the Salzburg game now?“

