More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DR Congo capital

Residents stand near the scene of a landslide following torrential rains near the University of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Reuters)
  • The mayor of Lemba, Jean Nsaka, said a drainage ditch had given way under the pressure of the water, and the highway had been engulfed
  • Africa’s third largest city, Kinshasa counts around 10 million inhabitants — a doubling of the population in less than two decades — and many of them live in precarious dwellings
KINSHASA: Forty-one people died in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.
“The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge,” Kinshasa’s vice governor, Neron Mbungu, told AFP, adding that the dead included a child who was electrocuted.
Three of the city’s 26 districts were especially hit, he said.
A bridge connecting the districts of Lemba and Ngaba collapsed, and another was destroyed in the district of Kisenso, he said.
In Lemba, an AFP journalist saw a gigantic hole, about 10 meters (30 feet) deep and 20 meters (70 feet) across, where a road had been swept away.
The mayor of Lemba, Jean Nsaka, said a drainage ditch had given way under the pressure of the water, and the highway had been engulfed.
“More than 300 homes have been flooded. There are many houses which have been destroyed,” Nsaka said.
Seven other people died in floods and landslides in South Kivu, in the far east of the vast country, local official Seth Wenga said.
Fatal floods and rains are frequent in Kinshasa.
In January last year, around 50 people were killed in landslides and floods and after houses collapsed following just one night of heavy rain.
Flood deaths in Kinshasa are “linked to overpopulation (and) building on land which is vulnerable to flooding,” Roger-Nestor Lubiku, former head of the Geographical Institute of Congo (IGC) told AFP.
Africa’s third largest city, Kinshasa counts around 10 million inhabitants — a doubling of the population in less than two decades — and many of them live in precarious dwellings.
“Eighty percent of the losses are caused by unauthorized constructions,” said Mbungu, the city’s vice governor.
“People are stubborn and do not respect the building regulations,” he said.
“Even if the state says they shouldn’t build there, they build. And you can see the consequences today.”

Pilot error caused fatal 2016 Flydubai plane crash, says Russian aviation authority

Updated 26 November 2019
Reuters

Pilot error caused fatal 2016 Flydubai plane crash, says Russian aviation authority

  • The Boeing 737-800, operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, came down in the early hours of March 19, 2016 at Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia
  • ‘The fatal air accident ... occurred during the second go-around, due to an incorrect aircraft configuration and crew piloting (and) the subsequent loss of the (commanding pilot’s) situational awareness at night-time’
Updated 26 November 2019
Reuters

MOSCOW: Pilot error and possible disorientation of the crew during bad weather led to the fatal crash in Russia in 2016 of a Flydubai passenger jet, according to a report published by Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee on Tuesday.
The Boeing 737-800 from Dubai, operated by the Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, came down in the early hours of March 19, 2016, at Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia on its second attempt to land. All 62 people on board died.
“The fatal air accident ... occurred during the second go-around, due to an incorrect aircraft configuration and crew piloting (and) the subsequent loss of the (commanding pilot’s) situational awareness at night-time,” the report said.
It said bad weather and dangerous local turbulence known as wind shear were also factors.
“This resulted in a loss of control of the aircraft and its impact with the ground,” it said.
The Boeing 737 was being flown by the captain at the time of the crash, the investigation said.
Addressing one of the most publicized concerns after the crash, the report said the pilots had had enough pre-flight rest, but that the possible “operational” tiredness of the crew as the flight progressed was probably a contributing factor.
The accident involved a Boeing 737-800, the predecessor to the Boeing 737 MAX, which remains grounded after two fatal crashes in the past 13 months. The 737-800 does not contain the MCAS software implicated in those crashes.

