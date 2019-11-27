You are here

  • Home
  • Iran accused of threatening journalists working for UK-based broadcasters

Iran accused of threatening journalists working for UK-based broadcasters

The protests in iran rocked the country and led to the regime accusing foreign broadcasters of stoking the unrest. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Iran accused of threatening journalists working for UK-based broadcasters

  • Britain’s NUJ said staff at broadcasters Iran International and the BBC Persian Service have had family members in Iran threatened and harassed
  • Iran admits imposing 'judicial and legal restrictions" on property held by individuals associated with Iran International
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian journalists working for UK-based broadcasters have been threatened by the authorities in Tehran after protests rocked the country.

Britain’s National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said staff at broadcasters Iran International and the BBC Persian Service have also had family members threatened and harassed.

On Tuesday, the Iranian judiciary’s website said it imposed “judicial and legal restrictions” on property held by individuals associated with Iran International. 

Iran has accused foreign media of stirring up the protests that started on Nov. 15 and led to at least 143 people killed by the security forces in a brutal crackdown, according to Amnesty International.

Michelle Stanistreet, the NUJ’s general secretary, called on Iran to stop the “cruel and inhumane tormenting of families.”

“Once again NUJ members working in the UK are being hounded and harassed by the Iranian state,” she said. “Officials are using outrageous tactics to intimidate and threaten journalists across a range of media outlets in the UK and internationally, including the targeting of our members at Iran International and the BBC Persian Service.”

On Friday, Iran's ambassador to Britain, Hamid Baeidinejad, said the mission had written to Britain's broadcasting watchdog Ofcom about the conduct of “hostile Farsi networks.”

Topics: Iran International BBC Persian Iran protests

Related

Middle-East
Iran rejects US order to pay $180 million over reporter’s jailing
Middle-East
As internet restored, online Iran protest videos show chaos

Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies

Updated 26 November 2019
Reuters

Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies

  • Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate criticism
  • Facebook is widely used in the country and serves as the main platform for both e-commerce and dissent
Updated 26 November 2019
Reuters

HANOI: A court in Vietnam sentenced a Facebook user to six years in prison on Tuesday for a series of posts he made on the social media platform that the Southeast Asian country’s government said were “anti-state.”
Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate criticism, and its dissent crackdown has shown signs of intensifying recently.
Nguyen Chi Vung, 38, was accused of “making and spreading anti-state information and materials” at the one-day trial at the People’s Court of Bac Lieu province, in the Mekong Delta, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.
It said Vung had held 33 livestream sessions on Facebook “to share distorted information” and “encourage people to participate in protests during national holidays.”
Reuters could not reach Vung’s lawyers for comment.
Vung will be placed under house arrest for two years after serving his jail term, the statement said.
The court’s Tuesday decision came days after a music teacher in the central province of Nghe An was convicted of the same offenses and jailed for 11 years.
Facebook is widely used in the country and serves as the main platform for both e-commerce and dissent. Facebook said in May it increased the amount of content it restricted access to in Vietnam by more than 500 percent in the last half of 2018.
The ministry said in a separate statement on Tuesday that police in Nghe An have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of smearing the image of Ho Chi Minh and spreading anti-state propaganda on Facebook.
Last week, police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested freelance journalist and government critic Pham Chi Dung, accused of “anti-state” propaganda.

Topics: media social media Facebook Vietnam

Related

Media
Vietnam says Facebook violated controversial cybersecurity law
Media
Vietnam passes cybersecurity law despite privacy concerns

Latest updates

Iran accused of threatening journalists working for UK-based broadcasters
Gaza man masters rare skill of balancing art
Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, secretary-general of Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives
Saudi Cabinet condemns Iran’s continued violations of international treaties
China inks deal for $2bn pine nuts from Kabul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.