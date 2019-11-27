Riyadh Season hosts Insomnia Gaming Festival

You are here

Online gaming in Saudi Arabia is popular among youngsters. (Photo/Supplied)
  • The four-day festival is expected to attract thousands of players
RIYADH: The Insomnia Gaming Festival, the UK’s premier gaming industry event, is coming to Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh season.

Running from Nov. 27 until Nov. 30, the four-day festival is expected to attract thousands of players from all over the Middle East to the heart of the Saudi capital at Riyadh Front.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market for electronic gaming (e-gaming) has recorded the world’s highest growth rate at 25 percent per year. Saudi Arabia is considered the fastest-growing country on the gaming scene with one in two people playing e-games, in addition to having the highest global use of smartphones. “The Middle East markets are in high demand for this type of content,” said Martyn Gibbs, CEO of GAME Digital plc.

“We are also delighted to offer a unique event in the Kingdom, especially designed for and by players,” he said, adding that “today’s electronic games are considered as a global form of entertainment, and it is good to be able to find and meet others who share our passion for online games at the Insomnia Festival.”

The Kingdom attracts international companies as gaming here is the No.1 reason for internet usage after social media. While the Saudi Insomnia Festival is interactive, it offers the best materials in the gaming world, including e-games contests and championships and cosplay competitions.

Those who wish to participate can visit the festival to compete in top e-gaming contests, including Fortnite, PUBG, Overwatch and FIFA 20, among others.

Tickets are available on the event’s official website, starting at SR85.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh season

Maritime security linked to economic prosperity, Saudi forum told

  • Call to join hands to combat marine threats
JEDDAH: The first Saudi International Maritime Forum concluded on Tuesday in Riyadh with calls for increased cooperation and coordination to counter threats to maritime security.

The concluding session titled “Combating maritime crime and international cooperation” highlighted the importance of information sharing, maritime operations centers, border guards operations and the strategic importance of navigation maps to secure maritime routes. 

“Threats to maritime security will continue. We should all work together and be more prepared to face and deter them,” said Col. Ignacio Paz of the Spanish navy.

He said: “The achievement of maritime security requires three main pillars: Knowledge, method and actions.” 

Paz said the maritime traffic has increased by 400 percent in the last 25 years while 90 percent of the global trade is carried out through sea routes, which highlights the importance of ensuring maritime security.

He said ensuring maritime security is a way to secure our economies and ensure national prosperity.

Speaking at the event, Col. Dr. Naim bin Atallah Al-Juhani of the Saudi Border Guard, said the job of the border forcers is “to tighten control, guard a country’s land and maritime borders and prevent entry and exit except through official crossings” in a legal manner.

He highlighted the concept of smart borders that use modern technology to secure national borders.

“The US navy has a major role in terms of cooperation in the Middle East and will continue to cooperate to ensure maritime security. Maritime routes in the Arab Gulf influence our economies, trade, freedom of navigation and movement from various points and determine the national economy. Last May’s attacks on oil tankers affected the whole world,” said Lt. James Malloy, commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command/US Fifth Fleet, who also moderated the final session of the program.

“The main pillars that contribute to eliminating of challenges facing maritime security and benefiting from opportunities reside in dealing with the current situation with transparency, cooperating in information exchange and continuing to support the International Customs Law,” Malloy added.

“The international community should condemn all maritime attacks, respond to these hostilities and take the necessary measures to prevent them,” he said.

The US military official stressed the need to collaborate to achieve stability and security of the global economy and called for establishing alliances.

The event was attended by Commander of the Royal Saudi Navy Forces Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili and naval officials from friendly countries. 

Topics: Maritime security

