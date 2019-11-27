Riyadh Season hosts Insomnia Gaming Festival

RIYADH: The Insomnia Gaming Festival, the UK’s premier gaming industry event, is coming to Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh season.

Running from Nov. 27 until Nov. 30, the four-day festival is expected to attract thousands of players from all over the Middle East to the heart of the Saudi capital at Riyadh Front.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market for electronic gaming (e-gaming) has recorded the world’s highest growth rate at 25 percent per year. Saudi Arabia is considered the fastest-growing country on the gaming scene with one in two people playing e-games, in addition to having the highest global use of smartphones. “The Middle East markets are in high demand for this type of content,” said Martyn Gibbs, CEO of GAME Digital plc.

“We are also delighted to offer a unique event in the Kingdom, especially designed for and by players,” he said, adding that “today’s electronic games are considered as a global form of entertainment, and it is good to be able to find and meet others who share our passion for online games at the Insomnia Festival.”

The Kingdom attracts international companies as gaming here is the No.1 reason for internet usage after social media. While the Saudi Insomnia Festival is interactive, it offers the best materials in the gaming world, including e-games contests and championships and cosplay competitions.

Those who wish to participate can visit the festival to compete in top e-gaming contests, including Fortnite, PUBG, Overwatch and FIFA 20, among others.

Tickets are available on the event’s official website, starting at SR85.