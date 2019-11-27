You are here

Cars & Coffee attracts hundreds of classic car enthusiasts in Riyadh

Car enthusiast Abdulrahman Al-Khamis in front of his 1966 Ford pickup. (Photo/Supplied)
SALEH FAREED

  • Anything with a motor is welcome, including classics, modern collectables, says organizer Dr. Nasser Al-Massari
RIYADH: Even the forecast of cold weather couldn’t keep the enthusiastic crowd from attending the weekly Cars & Coffee Show at the parking lot of the Granada Mall in Riyadh.

This week’s show featured more than 300 cars. Their proud owners standing next to their vehicles chatted with admiring onlookers and shared stories about their cars.

According to Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, the organizer, anything with a motor is welcome, including classics, modern collectables, sports cars, customs and motorcycles.

He said that the weekly event started in 2014, “When I and my friends who have a passion for cars decided to gather here on Fridays to drink coffee and display our old cars. We started with 10 cars and here we are today with around 300 cars.”

“The point of the event is to show off the community’s treasured vehicles in an informal manner,” said Al-Massari. “Cars & Coffee is a Riyadh event that brings a number of vehicles together.”

Among those in attendance was Abdulrahman Al-Khamis, the owner of a 1966 Ford pickup.

Al-Khamis explained that he also owns a 1966 Mustang, a 1978 Corvette and a 1977 Corvette. “Classic cars are a passion and we spend a lot of money to keep them in good shape,” he said.

On the other side, Mohammed Al-Giawi, known as “Lawrence Classic” and member of the Volkswagen owners’ club in Saudi Arabia, stood in front of his VW Beetle  wearing traditional Saudi clothes.

He said that he is still living like in the good old days. “This is me still cherishing the old good days with old-style clothes and still owning a Beetle car. I always take part in this Cars & Coffee gathering and love every minute of it.”

Peter Macgillivray, of V.P Motorsports and Off.Road, was there by accident: “I was coming to the mall and noticed the large crowd and cars, so could not resist it. The cars and coffee concept is a chance for enthusiasts and the uninitiated alike to engage with some of the world’s most incredible cars. And for their owners to see their pride and joy getting the adoration such vehicles richly deserve.”

Along with cars from every past era, some dating back 80 or more years, there also were some examples of current and future automobile manufacturing. Mohammed Al-Otaibi and Hussain Al-Qahtani had brought their 2018 Lamborghini, and took great pride in touting its advanced technology to a handful of gazing admirers.

Saudi envoy vows to take relations with Sri Lanka to ‘new heights’

Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Al-Harthy says that the Kingdom and Sri Lanka would work to develop commercial relations through new investment opportunities
COLOMBO: Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Sri Lanka on Tuesday vowed to take relations with Colombo to “new heights” after meeting with the South Asian country’s new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Speaking to Arab News a day after congratulating Rajapaksa on his recent election to power with a thumping 1.3-million-vote majority, the Kingdom’s ambassador Abdul Nasser Al-Harthy said there would be concentrated efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a Twitter post following the meeting, Rajapaksa said he had been “pleased” to meet with Al-Harthy during his courtesy visit on Monday.

The envoy said that during their brief but “successful” talks, he and Rajapaksa “touched upon several areas of mutual interests between the two countries. We hope to take bilateral relations to new heights.”

Al-Harthy added that the Kingdom and Sri Lanka would work to develop commercial relations through new investment opportunities. He noted that both countries had economic projects on the go that could be attractive to investors.

The envoy pointed out that the two nations had enjoyed friendly bilateral relations for decades, with Sri Lankan missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, and he thanked the president for pledging to look after all citizens equally without discrimination.

Cooperation between the government of Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia was initiated in 1981 through a $30 million SFD loan for a second water sector and sewerage project. By the end of 2018, the fund had loaned a total amount of $386 million to Sri Lanka, mainly toward road, health, irrigation and community development, and higher education schemes.

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) had recently provided a concessional loan of SR187.5 million ($50 million) to establish a medical faculty at Sabaragamuwa University, said Al-Harthy, with the balance of $20.46 million being met by the Sri Lankan government.

In addition, around 150,000 Sri Lankans work in Saudi Arabia, generating large sums of foreign exchange for their nation’s coffers.

Sri Lanka set up its embassy in Jeddah in 1981 with Dickman De Alwis serving as its first charge d’affaires. 

In 1993, the Saudi government reciprocated with a mission in Colombo, appointing Abdullah Al-Zahrani as its charge d’affaires. The Sri Lankan Embassy relocated to Riyadh in 1985.

