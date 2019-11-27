You are here

  • Home
  • Preparations start for AlUla winter festival launch

Preparations start for AlUla winter festival launch

The season will being on Dec. 19. (Winter at Tantora)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Preparations start for AlUla winter festival launch

  • It is a global event, which celebrates arts, culture and history in the heart of AlUla
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Preparations have started for the launch of the second season of Winter at Tantora ahead of its launch on Dec. 19.

It is a global event, which celebrates arts, culture and history in the heart of AlUla.

The second season of Winter at Tantora will see artistic events taking place from January through to March. Classical music lovers will enjoy special concerts on Dec. 27 and Feb. 7, where Winter at Tantora will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of German composer Beethoven by presenting his most outstanding music in “Beethoven Celebration” between Jan. 2-4.

In the historical aspect of the festival, the program includes a theatrical show inspired by the history of AlUla entitled “Jamil Buthaina” on the stage at Maraya Theater on Feb. 14.

FASTFACT

Classical music lovers will enjoy special concerts on Dec. 27 and Feb. 7, where Winter at Tantora will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of German composer Beethoven by presenting his most outstanding music in ‘Beethoven Celebration’ between Jan. 2-4. 

Visitors can purchase one-day trip packages in the appropriate category for their budget: Gold, platinum and diamond. These packages include the cost of return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah to AlUla, a tour to a heritage or archaeological site and tickets to an event at Maraya Theater. The packages start from SAR 3,155 ($361) per person.

Weekend packages start from SAR 6,600 per person, and are divided into three different cost categories: Gold, platinum and diamond, including a two-night stay, return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah to AlUla, transportation and tours to natural, heritage and archaeological sites, in addition to events at Maraya Theater.

There will also be fun activities such as the Balloon Festival, which runs during Jan. 2-11, tours in the skies of AlUla in classic aircraft, adventures in classic Land Rover cars and the race of The Knights Forum for Endurance — the second-largest horse race in the world — which will take place on Feb. 1.

Topics: AlUla Winter at Tantora festival Tantora

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Winter at Tantora festival to make triumphant return
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla-Neom Cross-Country Rally races to life

Touring showcase of Saudi culture and heritage arrives in Rome

Updated 27 November 2019
SPA

Touring showcase of Saudi culture and heritage arrives in Rome

  • “The exhibition provides an opportunity to learn more about the rich cultural history of both Saudi Arabia and Italy”
Updated 27 November 2019
SPA

ROME: Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture, on Tuesday officially opened an exhibition in Rome featuring 450 rare artifacts that showcase the cultural development and heritage of the Kingdom.

In his speech at The National Roman Museum during the inauguration of The Roads of Arabia: Masterpieces of Antiquities in Saudi Arabia across the Ages, the prince said: “We hope the exhibition’s visitors will find their passions satisfied in a journey that will take them to all the Kingdom’s historical periods, from the Stone Age to its unification by the founding king.”

He added: “My country is experiencing a major cultural renaissance, with the support of its leadership.” Prince Badr described Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as “the leader of our cultural renaissance,” whose support for “the arts and culture sector in the Kingdom comes from a strong belief in its importance in building bridges between nations and cultures.”

He continued: “The exhibition provides an opportunity to learn more about the rich cultural history of both Saudi Arabia and Italy. We are confident that the exhibition will contribute to increasing understanding of the shared history between the Kingdom and Italy through the ages.”

Other dignitaries at the inauguration included Dario Franceschini, the Italian minister of cultural heritage and activities. The traveling exhibition was launched at the Louvre in Paris in July 2010. Rome, where it will remain for three months, is the 17th location it has visited, and it has welcomed 5 million visitors.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, which organized the exhibition in cooperation with other official bodies, said the event aims to highlight Saudi culture, promote cultural exchange, preserve artifacts and ensure their status as national treasures, and underline the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage

The staging of the exhibition in Rome, the ministry added, reflects the long-standing cultural relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy, and continues the historical connections that link Arab civilization with the city of art and culture.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Roads of Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
‘Roads of Arabia’ kicks off next week in Rome
Saudi Arabia
Visitors flock to ‘Roads of Arabia’ exhibit in Athens

Latest updates

Touring showcase of Saudi culture and heritage arrives in Rome
Cars & Coffee attracts hundreds of classic car enthusiasts in Riyadh
Saudi envoy vows to take relations with Sri Lanka to ‘new heights’
Preparations start for AlUla winter festival launch
Riyadh Season hosts Insomnia Gaming Festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.