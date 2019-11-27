Preparations start for AlUla winter festival launch

RIYADH: Preparations have started for the launch of the second season of Winter at Tantora ahead of its launch on Dec. 19.

It is a global event, which celebrates arts, culture and history in the heart of AlUla.

The second season of Winter at Tantora will see artistic events taking place from January through to March. Classical music lovers will enjoy special concerts on Dec. 27 and Feb. 7, where Winter at Tantora will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of German composer Beethoven by presenting his most outstanding music in “Beethoven Celebration” between Jan. 2-4.

In the historical aspect of the festival, the program includes a theatrical show inspired by the history of AlUla entitled “Jamil Buthaina” on the stage at Maraya Theater on Feb. 14.

Visitors can purchase one-day trip packages in the appropriate category for their budget: Gold, platinum and diamond. These packages include the cost of return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah to AlUla, a tour to a heritage or archaeological site and tickets to an event at Maraya Theater. The packages start from SAR 3,155 ($361) per person.

Weekend packages start from SAR 6,600 per person, and are divided into three different cost categories: Gold, platinum and diamond, including a two-night stay, return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah to AlUla, transportation and tours to natural, heritage and archaeological sites, in addition to events at Maraya Theater.

There will also be fun activities such as the Balloon Festival, which runs during Jan. 2-11, tours in the skies of AlUla in classic aircraft, adventures in classic Land Rover cars and the race of The Knights Forum for Endurance — the second-largest horse race in the world — which will take place on Feb. 1.