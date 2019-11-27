You are here

113 Syrian refugees welcomed in Italy

A Syrian woman carries a baby as Syrian refugees arrive at Rome's Fiumicino international airport on November 27, 2019 as part of a humanitarian corridor. 113 Syrian refugees from Lebanon-humanitarian corridors project of the Community of Sant'Egidio arrived on November 27 at Fiumicino airport. (AFP)
A Syrian toddler holds a tag reading "Humanitarian Corridor" as Syrian refugees arrive at Rome's Fiumicino international airport on November 27, 2019 as part of a humanitarian corridor. 113 Syrian refugees from Lebanon-humanitarian corridors project of the Community of Sant'Egidio arrived on November 27 at Fiumicino airport. (AFP)
Syrian refugees Ibrahim Bitar, 42 (R with red jersey) and his sister Iman Bitar (2ndR) embrace, as President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo (C) greets other Syrian refugees arriving at Rome's Fiumicino international airport on November 27, 2019 as part of a humanitarian corridor. (AFP)
AFP

  • The 113 men, women and children arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport from Lebanon
AFP

ROME: More than a hundred Syrian refugees arrived in Rome on Wednesday, the latest wave of refugees from the war-torn country to be escorted to safety in Europe.
The 113 men, women and children arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport from Lebanon where church groups had arranged their safe passage out of refugee camps.
“Viva Italy,” shouted the approximately 30 children among the group, as a host families and volunteers greeted the new arrivals — some of them family members — with smiles and tears.
“These kids have only known the war and refugee camps. But now they’ll have a future in Italy,” said Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant’Egidio, which together with the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy (FCEI) and the Waldensian Evangelical Church, organized and financed the safe passage.
Since 2016, the groups have together brought over 3,000 Syrians to Italy, France, Belgium and Andorra, 1,800 of them to Italy alone.
For the new arrivals, the network provides housing and organizes schooling for children as well as language classes. Within about a year, most families have begun to integrate into society, organizers say.
One, Rola Alattal, 20, came to Italy a year and five months ago with her immediate family, and was again at the airport on Wednesday to greet her uncle, a beaming Ibrahim Bitar, and his young family.
“Things were getting a bit bad for him in Syria,” said Alattal, explaining how Bitar escaped to Lebanon after being pressured to join the Syrian army two years ago. But without documents, he couldn’t work and his situation became more desperate.
Another new arrival, Bushra Alkanj, 26, was to travel to Padua to live with other young women, since she had arrived alone without family.
“Just like the others here, we’re excited to go to our new home,” said Alkanj.
Alkanj left her home and family in 2012 in Syria for Lebanon, where she continued to study and volunteer to help other exiled Syrians.
“But like so many other Syrians in Lebanon the situation is getting worse and so I was forced to ask for help,” said Alkanj. “Now I feel safe, I’m in Italy.”
Syria’s war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions, mostly to Turkey and Lebanon, since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wants to repatriate some of the 3.6 million Syrians in the country to a “safe zone” in northern Syria, a move humanitarian groups such as Amnesty International say amounts to sending them back to a war zone.
Last month, Erdogan threatened to send millions of Syrian refugees to Europe, increasing fears of a new wave of migrants.
Organizers of Wednesday’s safe passage expressed convern, saying governments were increasingly impeding humanitarian groups’ work, with the result that refugees were even more desperate.
“People are more afraid, they’re risking more, their lives,” said Christiane Groeben, vice president of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy.
“When government people say ... that the numbers (of migrants arriving in Europe) have gone down, they have gone down because more people have drowned,” said Groeben, referring to migrants, including Syrians, who continue to take the perilous sea route for Europe.
“You’re not allowed to save them anymore.”

Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

Reuters

Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

  • armelo Barbagallo, 63, former head of supervision at Italy’s central bank, succeeds Swiss lawyer Rene Bruelhart
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis named a respected senior Bank of Italy official on Wednesday to head the Vatican’s financial regulator, following unprecedented police raids on the organization as part of an investigation into the purchase of luxury London real estate.
Carmelo Barbagallo, 63, former head of supervision at Italy’s central bank, succeeds Swiss lawyer Rene Bruelhart as head of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority (AIF).
Bruelhart left last week after five years in the post when the pope did not renew his mandate.
Vatican police entered the offices of the AIF and of the Secretariat of State — the administrative heart of the Catholic Church — on Oct. 1, as part of their investigation of an investment the Secretariat had made in London real estate.
The officers, operating under a search warrant secured by the Vatican’s own prosecutor, seized documents, computers and cellphones during the raids.
The head of the Secretariat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said last month the property deal had not been transparent and promised to shed light on it. The AIF board has said it did nothing wrong when it looked over the property investment.
The raids prompted concerns in the international financial community about the AIF’s ability to keep confidential documents secure.
The Toronto-based Egmont Group of financial intelligence units, an informal organization with about 165 members, then suspended the AIF from using its secure communications network.
Two of the five members of the AIF board resigned to protest against what they saw as a weakening of the AIF’s independence as a result of the raids.
Bruelhart, who had presided over the board, is a former vice-chair of Egmont. Egmont’s acceptance of the Vatican six years ago was seen as a major step forward in cleaning up the Vatican’s negative image following years of scandals.
The pope’s choice of Barbagallo, a 40-year Bank of Italy veteran, appeared to be an attempt to assuage fears of instability in the AIF.
“I intend to reassure the international system of financial information that all cooperation will be given in full respect of the best international standards,” Barbagallo said in a statement.
Pope Francis said at the weekend the Vatican was looking forward to a scheduled evaluation next year by Moneyval, a monitoring body of the Council of Europe which has recently given the Vatican’s financial reforms mostly positive reviews.
Five Vatican employees remain suspended, including AIF director Tommaso di Ruzza. Domenico Giani, Vatican security chief and the pope’s bodyguard, resigned later over the leak of a document related to the investigation.

