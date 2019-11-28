Saudi flag emblazoned on world’s tallest tower to honor Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman UAE visit

DUBAI: The Saudi flag was emblazoned on the world's tallest tower to celebrate the official visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
برج خليفة يحتفي بزيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان آل سعود لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ويتزين بألوان العلم السعودي. #Dubai's @burjkhalifa lit up in Saudi flag colours to mark the official visit of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud to the #UAE.
Stand at 829 meters high, Burj Khalifa was light in the colours of the green Saudi flag with the white Arabic calligraphic and sword.
Opened in 2010, the tower is one of Dubai’s iconic landmarks and is usually lit up to celebrate various occasions. Earlier this week the tower was lit in orange to mark “Elimination of Violence Against Women Day.”