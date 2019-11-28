Heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz predicts a win in ‘The Clash on The Dunes in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Andy Ruiz inside the Diriyah arena ahead of the clash. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • The World Champion first visited Diriyah for the official fight press conference in October
  • Ruiz arrived in the Kingdom early Monday morning to set up his training camp ahead of his rematch
Arab News

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: The Heavyweight Champion of the World, Andy Ruiz, has been knocked out…by the iconic venue in Saudi Arabia where the Clash On The Dunes, his rematch with Anthony Joshua, is set to take place.

The American-Mexican fighter – known as The Destroyer - toured the custom-built Diriyah Arena in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site ahead of the epic bout on Dec. 7.

The 15,000-seater stadium has been constructed in the ancient remains of Saudi Arabia’s first capital, a place fittingly known as the ‘home of kings and heroes’.

Touring the Diriyah Arena, Andy Ruiz said: “It’s amazing man, it’s crazy how they built everything in a month and a half. It’s amazing to be fighting over here, it’s going to be really historic and I’m planning to make history over here.”

The World Champion first visited Diriyah for the official fight press conference in October, but since then 175 workers have created the arena in the 10,000 sq m site using 295 tonnes of steel.

Ruiz said: “It’s a lot different. When I first got here none of this was here so it’s unbelievable. All the workers and all the people who have put their efforts in, their designs in, this event and this arena is just something amazing.”

Ruiz arrived in the Kingdom early Monday morning to set up his training camp ahead of his rematch with Joshua, with the US boxer determined to keep hold of the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO belts he snatched from the Briton when they faced off in New York earlier this year.

“Right now, we are meditating, we are preparing, we are getting sharper in the ring and training as well. We are visualizing the fight and becoming victorious,” said Ruiz.

“To all my fans please come and support me, it’s going to be a huge fight, it’s the Clash On The Dunes. We are two big guys fighting each other looking to be the Heavyweight Champion of the World.

“He’s trying to take my belts away so I’m going to do everything that’s possible to win and I’m going to do it for all my people.

“They can expect to see someone who is not giving up and doing everything possible to win, God willing we are going to take this victory.”

Fans will approach the Diriyah Arena via the Diriyah Oasis, a huge sprawling entertainment hub which includes ice-skating outdoors, sky diving, jetski-ing and ziplining among a host of activities on offer.  The Diriyah Oasis is split into the four zones – Nature, Imagination, Reflection, Excitement- giving families a place to come together, and at its heart lies an astonishing grand installation by world-renowned Italian artist, Edoardo Tresoldi.

The Clash On The Dunes forms part of the Diriyah Season, epic month of sports which kicked off with  Formula E at the weekend, the Diriyah Tennis Cup featuring eight of the best men’s players on the planet, and the Diriyah Equestrian Festival, an elite competition with Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying points on the line.

The Diriyah Season is also supported by the Diriyah Music Festival with huge concerts taking place around the event. On December 6, the night before the Clash On The Dunes, major artists who are yet to be announced will perform. So far artists such as Imagine Dragons, DJ Alan Walker, Clean Bandit and Maluma have performed to 40,000 concert goers.

Tickets for all of the Diriyah Season’s spectacular events, concerts and entertainment will be available at www.diriyahseason.sa. Follow Diriyah Season’s news and announcements on the official social media pages on twitter and Instagram @diriyahseason.

Topics: boxing sport

Chelsea made to wait for last 16 spot after thrilling draw in Valencia

AFP

  • Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in pole position to avenge their 1-0 defeat on home soil to the Spaniards on matchday one
  • After Kepa Arrizabalaga had saved Dani Parejo’s penalty, Daniel Wass’s cross flummoxed the Spanish international to hand Valencia the draw
AFP

VALENCIA, Spain: Daniel Wass’s late equalizer denied Chelsea a place in the last 16 of the Champions League as a profligate Valencia fought back for a 2-2 draw that maintains both sides’ chances of reaching the knockout stages.
A wide open game swung the visitors’ way after Carles Soler’s opener for Valencia as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in pole position to avenge their 1-0 defeat on home soil to the Spaniards on matchday one.
However, after Kepa Arrizabalaga had saved Dani Parejo’s penalty, Wass’s cross flummoxed the Spanish international to give Valencia a lifeline.
Both sides are tied on eight points at the top of Group H, but could be overtaken by Ajax who travel to Lille later on Wednesday.
Victory at home to Lille in two weeks’ time will ensure Frank Lampard’s men make the last 16 and they were thankful to five huge misses from the hosts to escape with a point on a night that could also prove costly as top-scorer Tammy Abraham was stretchered off at half-time.
“We nearly won it, nearly lost it. It was end to end, not that we wanted it to be,” said Lampard. “It keeps it in our hands and we have to be happy with that.
“They were arriving in our box too much. Credit to the players for their work-rate and hanging on in there, but sometimes you have to be more secure than that.”
Maxi Gomez was the principal villain for Valencia as the Uruguayan twice failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.
When Valencia did finally break the deadlock there was a hint of fortune in the finish as the ball ricocheted off Soler’s legs, but had enough power to beat Kepa.
Defeat would have left Lampard’s men on the brink of elimination, but they responded immediately after falling behind as Kovacic produced his first goal for the club at the perfect time with a fine low strike.
The Croatian should have had a second moments later after brilliant work by Pulisic, but pulled his shot too close to Jasper Cillessen’s near post and the Dutch ‘keeper saved.
Abraham was then left wincing in pain and holding his left hip as he was trampled on inside the area and eventually had to be stretchered down the tunnel after both sides had already made their way to the dressing room at half-time.
“He’s had a bang on the hip but it might not be as severe as we first thought,” said Lampard, who confirmed the England international has not gone to hospital.
Despite the loss of their key marksman, Chelsea took the lead five minutes into the second period when Pulisic kept up his fine scoring form by prodding home Kurt Zouma’s knockdown.
Following a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal was given, but Valencia were furious there was not a check for a potential foul by Zouma in the build-up.
The hosts still only had themselves to blame for not getting all three points as Rodrigo chipped over with the goal gaping after Kepa scampered from his goal to clear and was caught in no man’s land.
Kepa made amends 25 minutes from time with a brilliant save from Parejo’s penalty after Jorginho was harshly penalized for a foul on Jose Luis Gaya.
The drama did not end there, though, as Wass’s overhit cross smashed off the far post and into the Chelsea net eight minutes from time.
And Valencia should have gone onto win it as in six minutes into stoppage time Rodrigo somehow prodded wide from Gaya’s cross with the whole goal to aim at.

Topics: champions league Chelsea Valencia

