Afghanistan’s election recount draws protests in capital

If no candidate obtains over 50% in the results, a second round of voting will be held. (File/AFP)
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: A leading presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah, has organized protests over a recount in Afghanistan’s elections that have been mired in accusations of fraud.
Thousands of Abdullah’s supporters rallied on Friday in the capital, Kabul, against what they say is the presence of faked ballots amid a controversial recount that seems set to favor the incumbent, President Ashraf Ghani.
Results for the Sept. 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.
If no candidate obtains over 50% in the results, a second round of voting will be held.
Ghani and Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under US pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections in 2014.

