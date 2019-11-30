Rajapaksa eyes improved ties with India

You are here

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on November 29, 2019. (AFP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • This is the symbol of close proximity and a sign of dynamism in our relationship”, says Modi
NEW DELHI: The leaders of India and Sri Lanka have decided to take their relations to a new high. In his first visit abroad after assuming charge as the president of the island nation two weeks ago, Gotabaya Rajapaksa told reporters in New Delhi on Friday: “I want to bring the relationship between India and Sri Lanka to a very high level.”

He added that both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues related to security and overall welfare of the people of the two countries.

On the second day of his three-day visit, the Sri Lankan leader met his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed terrorism and ethnic reconciliation, with the Tamil minority group dominating the discourse.

“We feel privileged that the Sri Lankan president chose India as the destination for his first trip abroad within two weeks of taking the oath. This is the symbol of close proximity and a sign of dynamism in our relationship”, said Modi.

He announced a $400 million line of credit for the development of infrastructure in Sri Lanka and a $50 million line of credit for counter-terrorism efforts.

“It is my hope that Sri Lanka will take the reconciliation steps further to fulfil the aspirations of the minority Tamils, including the implementation of the 13th amendment”, Modi said in a joint press statement after the meeting.

Rajapaksa’s visit is significant in India as it comes amid widespread apprehension among the Indian establishment that his elevation would further drive Colombo in China’s camp.

New Delhi’s relations with its southern neighbor reached a nadir between 2005 to 2015, when Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of the president, was ruling the country. The elder Rajapaksa gave China lots of economic and strategic space in Sri Lanka, which made New Delhi uncomfortable.

He also allowed China to park its naval ship in the Indian ocean. Mahinda Rajapaksa’s decision to hand over the strategically located Hambantota airport and seaport in southern Sri Lanka to China for 99 years alarmed India.

In 2015, he unexpectedly lost the elections, blaming India for his defeat.

However, after the defeat, the Rajapaksa family tried to mend fences with India.

Within days of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s swearing-in, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar travelled to Colombo and extended Modi’s invitation to him.

“Both the country’s security and development are inseparable therefore we remain alert to each other’s security sensitivity”, Modi said after the meet.

Chennai-based Sathiya Moorthy of the think tank Observer Research Foundation said: “Both the nations have to restore mutual trust and also address Chinese security issues.”

He added that “India’s apprehensions of China using the island nation as a strategic location is based on past experience, when the previous Rajapaksa regime allowed a Chinese submarine to enter the Indian Ocean after he handed over the Hambantota port to Beijing. There now seems to be better understanding between the two countries.”

Tens of thousands rally in Europe, Asia before UN climate summit

AFP

  • About 630,000 people demonstrated across more than 500 cities in Germany alone
  • Scientists have warned that efforts to cap warming to 1.5 Celsius are failing and that carbon emissions
BERLIN: Tens of thousands of protesters, primarily in Europe and Asia, hit the streets on Friday to make a fresh call for action against global warming, hoping to raise pressure on world leaders days before a UN climate summit.
Carrying signs that read “One planet, one fight” and “The sea is rising, so must we,” thousands flocked to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate for the latest “Fridays for Future” protest inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg.
In total, about 630,000 people demonstrated across more than 500 cities in Germany, the Fridays for Future movement said.
In Hamburg alone, some 30,000 mainly young people gathered and another 17,000 congregated in Munich to voice alarm at rising temperatures, police said.
Thunberg, meanwhile, was on a boat sailing across the Atlantic, but tweeted a photo of herself holding a sign that said “School strike for climate.”
Rallies took place across Europe, although on a smaller scale than during September’s wave of “climate strikes” when organizers said some four million people filled city streets around the world.
Approximately 1,700 turned out in Madrid, the host city of next week’s 12-day COP25 conference, which aims to encourage governments to increase their commitments to cut emissions and combat climate change.
In France, climate activists focused their anger on the “Black Friday” sales bonanza with protesters blocking a distribution center of online retail giant Amazon outside Paris and others near Lyon and Lille.
Protesters in Paris also formed a human chain at La Defense shopping mall that prevented people from reaching stores, to highlight the climate costs of consumerism.
The Dutch branch of “Fridays for Future” said demos were taking place in around 15 cities, culminating in an evening march in Amsterdam where protesters would observe a moment’s silence for victims of the climate crisis.
Several hundred young people also took to the streets of Lisbon, where Thunberg is expected to arrive shortly before making her way to Madrid.
Turnout was low in the United States and Canada, with the protest taking place during the American Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A demonstration in Washington drew about 50 people, another in New York had 100.
“It’s important to keep showing up, keep being out there and talking to people about how this is not a problem that can go away, unless we address it head-on,” said 24-year-old Frank Fritz in Washington.
New York police arrested 23 anti-consumerism protesters who staged a sit-in outside Macy’s department store.
In Montreal, environmental groups distributed second-hand clothing.
“We are trying to create an eco-responsible movement against mass consumption, so we are giving away clothes for free to encourage people to consume less,” protester Germain Desloges told AFP.
The latest round of global climate demonstrations kicked off in bushfire-ravaged Australia, where hundreds rallied outside the Sydney offices of the Liberal party.
The target of their ire was Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said earlier this month the suggestion that “individual actions of Australia” had an impact on the fires “doesn’t bear up to credible scientific evidence.”
“Our government’s inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires,” said school strike leader Shiann Broderick, as Sydney was once again enveloped in toxic smoke from the fires.
Australia, with a population of almost 25 million, has low carbon emissions compared with the planet’s biggest polluters but is one of the world’s leading coal exporters.
Protests also took place in Tokyo, where hundreds marched through the teeming Shinjuku district.
“I feel a sense of crisis because almost no one in Japan is interested,” said 19-year-old student Mio Ishida.
“I was really inspired by Greta’s actions.”
In Delhi, about 50 school and college students marched to the environment ministry in the world’s most polluted capital, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding that the government declare a climate emergency.
“This is about doing something that you believe in,” said 23-year-old Saumya Chowdhury. “We want the government to acknowledge this and have a conversation on this issue with people.”
India is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study.
Some 200 nations are meeting in the Spanish capital from Monday for talks on finalizing the “rulebook” for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, which becomes operational in 2021.
Scientists have warned that efforts to cap warming to 1.5 Celsius are failing and that carbon emissions — which are on the rise — would need to fall 7.6 percent a year to meet the target.
The United Nations has reported that greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year.
The UN has also warned that global temperatures are on track to rise almost 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, which could make some places virtually uninhabitable.

