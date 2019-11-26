You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka airports on alert after top cop flees

Sri Lanka airports on alert after top cop flees

The Sri Lankan government has put airports on alert to stop police detectives leaving without permission. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka airports on alert after top cop flees

  • Names of 704 Criminal Investigation Division officers were sent to immigration authorities
  • Inspector Silva’s investigations included high profile killings and corruption involving administration members
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government has put airports on alert to stop police detectives leaving without permission after a top officer who had reportedly received death threats fled the island, police said Tuesday.
The alleged threats against inspector Nishantha Silva came after the November 16 election of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was also under investigation by him.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the names of 704 Criminal Investigation Division (CID) officers had been sent to immigration authorities.
“The move is to ensure that no officer leaves the country without following the proper procedure of obtaining permission for overseas travel,” he said.
The directive came after Silva left Sri Lanka on Sunday, reportedly seeking asylum in Switzerland.
Police have launched an inquiry into his departure.
Silva’s investigations included high profile killings and corruption involving administration members under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, brother of the new president, who ruled for a decade until 2015.
Among the cases was the 2009 assassination of editor Lasantha Wickrematunge by an alleged hit squad.
Mahinda Rajapaksa has returned to power as prime minister after leading his younger brother’s successful election campaign.
Police said Monday there were allegations Silva had conducted biased investigations in the past four and a half years.
He was removed from his CID post last year after Mahinda Rajapaksa briefly served as prime minister, but he was restored after that administration collapsed.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Special
World
No Muslim minister appointed as Sri Lanka swears in new Cabinet
Special
World
Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister

Thirteen French troops killed in Mali operation against militants

Updated 15 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Thirteen French troops killed in Mali operation against militants

  • France has more than 4,500 troops countering Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region
  • The militants use central and northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the largely desert region
Updated 15 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Thirteen French soldiers fighting militants in Mali were killed in an accident between two helicopters, the French presidency said on Tuesday, the single biggest loss of French troops in combat in the region since intervening there in 2013.
France has more than 4,500 troops countering Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region, where violence by militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh in the sparely-populated area has proliferated in recent years.
“The president announces with deep sadness the death of 13 French troops in Mali on the evening of Nov. 25, in an accident between their two helicopters during a combat mission against jihadists,” the statement from the president’s office said.
The militants use central and northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the largely desert region.

Topics: France mali Sahel

Related

World
French and Sahel soldiers step up campaign against militants
World
Sahel nations need more support to fight extremism: UN chief

Latest updates

Sri Lanka airports on alert after top cop flees
Scholarship targeting global singers, including Saudis, launched by Community Jameel
Thirteen French troops killed in Mali operation against militants
Cyrine Abdel Nour stars in first-ever Shahid Originals show, ‘ElDiva’
Industry great Moez Achour takes a turn with political fashion photography

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.