You are here

  • Home
  • Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi has been serving as the acting secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) since January 2019 succeeding Lt. Gen Abdelelah bin Otham Al-Saleh.

Al-Moghedi holds a pivotal role in the IMCTC. His responsibility includes ensuring the IMCTC objectives are achieved within its institutional framework and through its initiatives to counter-terrorism at every level. State members and international organizations cooperate and collaborate in the drafting and implementation of these initiatives with the IMCTC.

Before joining the Islamic military coalition, Al-Moghedi served in the Royal Saudi Land Forces at various positions. He received many medals, including King Faisal Medal of Third Order, by a royal decree in Sep. 2018, for his role in serving the armed forces in operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope in Yemen. 

Moreover, Al-Moghedi was head of the Intelligence Directorate and Saudi Land Forces Security.

In February 2018, he chaired the joint Saudi-Emirati mediation team between the Yemeni government and the Southern Yemeni Movement. 

Recently, Al-Moghedi met in Riyadh with a delegation of US military students affiliated with Virginia Military Institute, West Point and The Citadel.

During the meeting, he welcomed the strategic partnership binding the IMCTC with the US and lauded the continuing coordination efforts to combat terror and extremist thought.

The students were accompanied by senior officials from the National Council for US-Arab Relations, led by the council’s CEO John D. Anthony.

Topics: Who's Who Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hassan Al-Taley, manager of Al-Arabiya's Jeddah office
Saudi Arabia
Yasser Al-Qahtani, Saudi Olympian and national football team player

Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

Updated 30 November 2019
SPA

Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

  • It includes a series of workshops and training sessions
Updated 30 November 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Initiatives Center at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz (Misk) announced the launching of the third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program to serve and support promising businesses in the MENA region as part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship.
Misk 500 is organized in partnership with “500 Startups,” an early-stage venture fund that includes the best capital firms to stimulate the emerging businesses sector and empower entrepreneurs.
The accelerator presents an integrated support program for entrepreneurs under the supervision of a group of international mentors and experts.
It includes a series of workshops and training sessions, during which experts will closely work with participants to identify the strong points and elements of success of their projects, develop them and strengthen them so they can overcome the difficulties and obstacles they might face in their early stages.
All projects participating in Misk 500 will receive SR187,000 ($50,000) as long as they meet the necessary conditions such as having a qualified team to manage the projects and having a product in technology or a related field ready to be introduced to the market.

Topics: MISK

Related

Special photos
Art & Culture
How Misk festival is enriching creative arts in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
When West meets East at Misk Global Forum

Latest updates

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: All eyes on OPEC’s meet next week
Livery cabs squeezed in ride-hail app boom
Pro-vote Algerians march against ‘foreign interference’
US-Russia tensions ‘complicate’ UN peace efforts for Libya
Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.