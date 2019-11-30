You are here

  • Home
  • Real Madrid move ahead of Barcelona

Real Madrid move ahead of Barcelona

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Real Madrid move ahead of Barcelona

  • Madrid has a three-point lead over Barcelona
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal scored second-half goals as Real Madrid beat Alavés 2-1 to take the Spanish league lead on Saturday.

Madrid has a three-point lead over Barcelona, which visits fourth-place Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have a game in hand because their “clásico” match from October was postponed until Dec. 18 because of a separatist rally in the Catalan capital. It was the third straight league win for Madrid, which is unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions.

Ramos scored with a header off a set piece taken by Toni Kroos in the 52nd minute, then committed the foul leading to a penalty kick for Alaves, which was converted by Lucas Pérez in the 65th. Carvajal netted the winner from close range five minutes later off the rebound of a header by Francisco “Isco” Alarcón that hit the post.

Alavés was coming off two straight league wins — against Valladolid and Eibar — and stayed 13th. It has only won three of its 29 league matches against Madrid.

Madrid has lost only one of its last seven away league matches, at Mallorca last month in the team’s last defeat in all competitions.

It was coming off a 2-2 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League.

Coach Zinedine Zidane opted to start against Alavés without Thibaut Courtois, who made a mistake in the first PSG goal on Tuesday. 

He was replaced by Alphonse Areola, whose key second-half saves secured three points for Madrid under heavy rain at the Mendizorroza Stadium.

Madrid was also without Eden Hazard, who picked up a bruise in the match against PSG.

 Isco started in his place, alongside Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema up front.

Topics: real madrid Barcelona La Liga

Related

Sport
Real Madrid and Barcelona part of La Liga quartet to play in Saudi Arabia in 2020
Sport
Barcelona and Real Madrid match postponed

Lewis Hamilton says he’s flattered by Ferrari’s praise after Abu Dhabi pole position

Updated 30 November 2019
Arab News

Lewis Hamilton says he’s flattered by Ferrari’s praise after Abu Dhabi pole position

  • Hamilton is one of several F1 drivers, including both current Ferrari drivers, whose contracts expire at the end of next year
  • Hamilton will be joined by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the front row
Updated 30 November 2019
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A laughing Lewis Hamilton did little to quash rumors of a potential move from Mercedes to Ferrari by acknowledging he was flattered by comments from the Italian team principal.
Mattia Binotto called the six-time world champion “an outstanding driver” on Friday and then added “knowing that he’s available in 2021 can make us only happy.”
Hamilton is one of several F1 drivers, including both current Ferrari drivers, whose contracts expire at the end of next year. This has only fueled speculation that there could be a significant shake-up ahead.
Hamilton secured pole in the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver topping the times in qualifying for the first time since Germany nine races ago.
The already crowned champion’s teammate Valtteri Bottas posted the next best time but the Finn must start from the back of the grid in Sunday’s race after a penalty for a new power unit.
Hamilton will instead be joined by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the front row, with Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel occupying the second row.
And commenting on the Ferrari flattery, he said: “I think it’s the first compliment I’ve had from Ferrari in 13 years ... Thank you. I’ll take it,” Hamilton said, laughing, when responding to Binotto’s open flattery. “It’s taken all these years for them to recognize me. I’m grateful ... It’s positive. I think it’s never a waste of time to ever be nice to someone.”
The 34-year-old British driver, who reportedly earns more than $50 million a year at Mercedes, was pressed further as to whether he would be interested in moving to the famed Italian team.
“(Ferrari is) a team I’ve always appreciated. To earn the respect from them is obviously very high up, is not a bad thing,” Hamilton said after taking a record-extending 88th career pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday. “Who knows what the driver market’s going to be doing over the next year? (But) if I’m really honest, I’m not really focused on that right at this second.”
Binotto also said “honestly it’s too early for any decision.”
Hamilton added that Ferrari already has “two great drivers” in four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and the highly promising 22-year-old Charles Leclerc.
But Vettel, who joined in 2015, has so far failed to deliver Ferrari its first drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 and the famed Prancing Horse team has not worn the constructors’ crown since 2006.
By contrast, Mercedes has won six straight doubles since team principal Toto Wolff and Hamilton joined the Silver Arrows together in 2013 — an inspired move which has helped Hamilton add five F1 titles to his first with McLaren in 2008.
“I am totally relaxed about the situation,” Wolff said when asked about the speculation linking his star driver to Ferrari. “I am absolutely open to everybody exploring options. If the relationship ends one day, I would be the first one to cheer (wish him luck).”
Wolff added that “conversations are going to begin” with Hamilton over a potential new contract, without giving details as to when.
He would not be drawn into whether Red Bull driver Max Verstappen — who has won three races this season and eight overall — would be a suitable replacement if Hamilton does join Ferrari.
“We will not embark on a potential fishing mission before Lewis and I have a discussion,” Wolff said.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who has won four races and taken five pole positions this season, and the 22-year-old Verstappen are also yet to sign contracts beyond 2020.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix UAE Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari

Related

Sport
Lewis Hamilton wins French Grand Prix to extend Mercedes’ unbeaten run to 10
Sport
Lewis Hamilton snatches dramatic Monaco Grand Prix pole position with record lap

Latest updates

Real Madrid move ahead of Barcelona
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: All eyes on OPEC’s meet next week
Livery cabs squeezed in ride-hail app boom
Pro-vote Algerians march against ‘foreign interference’
US-Russia tensions ‘complicate’ UN peace efforts for Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.