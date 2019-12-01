You are here

  • Home
  • At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border

At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border

The Villa Union city hall is riddled with bullet holes after a gunbattle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border

  • Armed group stormed Villa Union in a convoy of trucks, attacking local government offices and prompting state and federal forces to intervene
  • Mexico’s murder rate has increased to historically high levels
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

MEXICO CITY: Mexican security forces fought an hour-long gunbattle Saturday with suspected cartel gunmen in Villa Union, a town in Coahuila state about an hour’s drive southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas, leaving at least 14 people dead, officials said.
Coahuila state Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme told local media four of the dead were police officers killed in the initial confrontation, and that several municipal workers were missing.
He said the armed group stormed the town of 3,000 residents in a convoy of trucks, attacking local government offices and prompting state and federal forces to intervene. Ten alleged members of the Cartel of the Northeast were killed in the response.
Videos of the shootout posted on social media showed burned out vehicles and the facade of Villa Union’s municipal office riddled with bullets. Rapid gunfire could be heard in videos along with frantic people telling loved ones to stay indoors. A damaged black pickup truck with the C.D.N. of the Cartel del Noreste, or Cartel of the Northeast, written in white on its door is seen on the street.
Security forces will remain in the town for several days to restore a sense of calm, the governor said.
“These groups won’t be allowed to enter state territory,” the government of Coahuila said in a statement.
Mexico’s murder rate has increased to historically high levels, inching up by 2 percent in the first 10 months of the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Federal officials said recently that there have been 29,414 homicides so far in 2019, compared to 28,869 in the same period of 2018.
The November slaughter by Mexican drug cartel gunmen of three women who held US citizenship and six of their children focused world attention on the rising violence.

Topics: Mexico

Related

World
At least 9 US citizens die in cartel attack in north Mexico
Offbeat
Over 40 skulls found at altar in den of Mexico cartel suspects

Hundreds march in Hong Kong against use of tear gas

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Hundreds march in Hong Kong against use of tear gas

  • Three marches are planned for Sunday and all have been approved by authorities
  • Protesters are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong, including many families with children, marched on Sunday in protest against police use of tear gas as the Asian financial hub geared up for further anti-government demonstrations following a week of calm.
Carrying yellow balloons and waving banners that read “No tear gas, save our children,” the protesters streamed through the city’s central business district toward government headquarters on the main Hong Kong island. Three marches are planned for Sunday and all have been approved by authorities. On Saturday, secondary school students and retirees joined forces to protest against what they called police brutality and unlawful arrests.
Activists have pledged to maintain the momentum of the movement that has roiled the China-ruled territory for nearly six months.
Holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun, many people were seen pushing their children in strollers, while one man with a balloon festooned to his wheelchair also joined the procession.
“We want the police to stop using tear gas,” said a woman surnamed Wong, who was marching with her husband and five-year-old son.
“It’s not a good way to solve the problem. The government needs to listen to the people. It is ridiculous.”
Police have fired around 10,000 rounds of tear gas since June, the city’s Secretary for Security, John Lee, said this week.
Anti-government protests have rocked the former British colony since June, at times forcing government offices, businesses, schools and even the international airport to shut. However, there has been relative calm since local elections last Sunday delivered an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates.
Sunday’s marches came as a top Hong Kong official said the government was looking into setting up an independent committee to review the handling of the crisis, in which demonstrations have become increasingly violent.
The protesters in Hong Kong are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
China denies interfering and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.
While Saturday’s rallies were mostly peaceful, public broadcaster RTHK reported that police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters after a vigil outside the Prince Edward metro station. Some residents believe that some protesters were killed by police there three months ago. Police have denied that account.
Further protests are planned through the week and a big test of support for the anti-government campaign is expected on December 8 with a rally planned by Civil Human Rights Front, the group that organized million-strong marches in June.
On Sunday afternoon organizers have planned a “march of gratitude” where activists are planning to march to the US consulate.
Another march is planned in the popular shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui.
That march is scheduled to end in Hung Hom, a district near the ruined campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
The campus turned into a battleground in mid-November when protesters barricaded themselves in and faced off riot police in violent clashes of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas.
About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape.
On Friday police withdrew from the university after collecting evidence and removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

World
Hong Kong’s Lam acknowledges discontent with government after poll humiliation
World
Hong Kong leader vows to ‘listen humbly’ after shock poll result

Latest updates

At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Turbulent future for loss-making Alitalia after rescue stalls
Hundreds march in Hong Kong against use of tear gas
Iran on the rack: Demonstrations in Beirut over crackdown in Iraq
Four Saudi artists show their work at traveling exhibition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.