Rapper Narcy to honor Iraq with ‘special set’ at Dubai’s Sole DXB

DUBAI: Iraqi-Canadian rapper Narcy told Arab News that he will be doing a “special set” to honor Iraq at Dubai’s urban festival Sole DXB on Dec. 7.

The hip-hop artist, also known as Yassin Al-Salman, said it will be his first performance at the annual festival, which was first started in 2012.

“It feels like a homecoming for me … There will be three generations of our family there, so I’m doing a special set for them and Iraq,” said Narcy, who spent much of his youth in Dubai.

The 37-year-old added that his music has always been influenced by his Iraqi roots, with many of his music videos paying homage to his motherland, including his latest, “Bigger Than Baghdad.”

Narcy said the video reflects the current situation in Iraq, where anti-government protests have been ongoing across the country since Oct. 1.

“I wanted to show solidarity with our people in Iraq … If we don’t do it as Iraqi artists, who will?” he added.



The Montreal-based rapper said he grew up heavily influenced by artists who reflected on their origins, and feels it is important to draw from that.

“Not many people from Iraq are in the rap game in North America, so I take my space with a great sense of responsibility,” he added.

In terms of representation, Narcy said there is no “Arab hip-hop industry,” but artists like himself set an example of being independent and creative without the influence of industry rules and regulations.

But there need to be more events that celebrate diversity in the creative industry, he added. “I think more festivals are great, as long as it’s not the same thing over and over,” he said.

“Sole is doing a great job at speaking to youth culture, fashion and specific genres of music. We need diversity, not competition.”

He said he is excited to perform at Sole alongside artists he grew up listening to, such as Blackstar and Wu-Tang.

“The great thing about Sole DXB is we get to catch so much talent in one space. It’s a beautiful weekend and celebration of life,” Narcy added.