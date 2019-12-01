You are here

  • Home
  • Rapper Narcy to honor Iraq with ‘special set’ at Dubai’s Sole DXB

Rapper Narcy to honor Iraq with ‘special set’ at Dubai’s Sole DXB

The Montreal-based rapper says he grew up heavily influenced by artists who reflected on their origins. (Supplied)
Updated 01 December 2019
RUA’A ALAMERI

Rapper Narcy to honor Iraq with ‘special set’ at Dubai’s Sole DXB

  • Narcy said that his music has always been influenced by his Iraqi roots
  • Iraqi-Canadian rapper says there is no “Arab hip-hop industry,” but artists like himself set an example of being independent
Updated 01 December 2019
RUA’A ALAMERI

DUBAI: Iraqi-Canadian rapper Narcy told Arab News that he will be doing a “special set” to honor Iraq at Dubai’s urban festival Sole DXB on Dec. 7.
The hip-hop artist, also known as Yassin Al-Salman, said it will be his first performance at the annual festival, which was first started in 2012.
“It feels like a homecoming for me … There will be three generations of our family there, so I’m doing a special set for them and Iraq,” said Narcy, who spent much of his youth in Dubai.
The 37-year-old added that his music has always been influenced by his Iraqi roots, with many of his music videos paying homage to his motherland, including his latest, “Bigger Than Baghdad.”
Narcy said the video reflects the current situation in Iraq, where anti-government protests have been ongoing across the country since Oct. 1.
“I wanted to show solidarity with our people in Iraq … If we don’t do it as Iraqi artists, who will?” he added.


The Montreal-based rapper said he grew up heavily influenced by artists who reflected on their origins, and feels it is important to draw from that.
“Not many people from Iraq are in the rap game in North America, so I take my space with a great sense of responsibility,” he added.
In terms of representation, Narcy said there is no “Arab hip-hop industry,” but artists like himself set an example of being independent and creative without the influence of industry rules and regulations.
But there need to be more events that celebrate diversity in the creative industry, he added. “I think more festivals are great, as long as it’s not the same thing over and over,” he said.
“Sole is doing a great job at speaking to youth culture, fashion and specific genres of music. We need diversity, not competition.”
He said he is excited to perform at Sole alongside artists he grew up listening to, such as Blackstar and Wu-Tang.
“The great thing about Sole DXB is we get to catch so much talent in one space. It’s a beautiful weekend and celebration of life,” Narcy added.

Topics: Sole dxb 2019 Narcy Sole DXB

Related

Art & Culture
Sole DXB reunites regional sneakerheads in Dubai
Lifestyle
UK rapper Stormzy to kick off 2020 world tour from Dubai

Off-track stars: Celebrities spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Action star Steven Seagal was spotted at the Grand Prix. (File: AFP)
Updated 01 December 2019
Khaoula Ghanem 

Off-track stars: Celebrities spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Updated 01 December 2019
Khaoula Ghanem 

ABU DHABI: A host of celebrities have been spotted off the track at the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend, including the Yasalam After-Race Concert performers as well as these famous faces.

Swizz Beatz

US hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz was spotted hanging out with F1 drivers over the weekend, just before he headed to Riyadh for a visit.

“Great talk with my brother,” he captioned a photo with Lewis Hamilton on Instagram. “It’s great when people break bread and just talk as friends ... Congrats champ.”

Steven Seagal

The action flick legend was spotted in Dubai and took a quick trip to Abu Dhabi to take in the Formula 1 action.

Eve

Rapper Eve visited the F1 track and Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Palace.

Larsa Pippen

Reality TV regular Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share her F1 photos with her followers.

View this post on Instagram

ليالي سحرية في أبوظبي

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Topics: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi celebrities

Latest updates

Malawi tobacco pressured as US butts in over labor abuses
Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua tour Diriyah stadium ahead of Saudi clash
GCC meeting to be held on Dec. 10 in Riyadh
Crown Prince attends Abu Dhabi GP with UAE leaders
Hamilton wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.