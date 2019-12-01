King Salman receives prime minister of Eswatini

RIYADH: The prime minister of Eswatini, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, who is also special envoy of the king of Eswatini, Mswati III, called on King Salman at his palace in Riyadh on Sunday. Dlamini conveyed greetings from Eswatini king to King Salman.

On Sunday, King Salman received the 59th annual report of the General Auditing Bureau (GAB) for the year 1439/1440 AH.

GAB President Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari presented the report to the king in the presence of several other top officials from the bureau.

The king thanked the bureau’s staff for their efforts and wished them success in their future endeavors.

According to Al-Angari, the bureau managed to add SR20 billion ($5.34 billion) to the Kingdom’s treasury, an increase of 127 percent as compared to last year. The meeting was attended by Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, state minister and Cabinet member.