King Salman receives prime minister of Eswatini

King Salman receives Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, who is also special envoy to Eswatini king, in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The prime minister of Eswatini, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, who is also special envoy of the king of Eswatini, Mswati III, called on King Salman at his palace in Riyadh on Sunday. Dlamini conveyed greetings from Eswatini king to King Salman. 

On Sunday, King Salman received the 59th annual report of the General Auditing Bureau (GAB) for the year 1439/1440 AH.

GAB President Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari presented the report to the king in the presence of several other top officials from the bureau.

The king thanked the bureau’s staff for their efforts and wished them success in their future endeavors. 

According to Al-Angari, the bureau managed to add SR20 billion ($5.34 billion) to the Kingdom’s treasury, an increase of 127 percent as compared to last year. The meeting was attended by Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, state minister and Cabinet member.

Topics: eSwatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini General Auditing Bureau (GAB)

Updated 02 December 2019
SPA

  • The falcon training competition is divided into two categories
SPA

RIYADH: The second edition of the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, began on Sunday in Malham, in the north of Riyadh. The festival was inaugurated on Dec. 1 and will continue until Dec. 16.

The Saudi Falcons Club has allocated more than SR21 million ($5.6 million) cash prizes for the winners of the 400-meter falcon training competition and a camel competition, which will be held at the festival. The camel competition’s prizes amount to SR3 million ($800,000). The competition will be divided into five stages, with SR600,000 allocated to the top three of each stage.

A total of SR1.2 million will be granted to the winners of the two-stage competition for young falcons, while SR1.8 million will be given to the winners of the three-stage competition for fully grown birds.

The falcon training competition is divided into two categories — owners and professionals and prizes will amount to SR14.6 million. There will also be special stages for internationals with prizes amounting to SR3.5 million.

In addition, SR2.35 million will be allocated to 230 winners in 23 qualifying stages for falcon owners, while SR2 million will be allocated to 120 winners in 12 qualifying stages for professionals.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival Riyadh

