Advertising workers strike to support Hong Kong protests

Pro-democracy supporters pause during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (AP)
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
AP

  • The advertising workers not going to their jobs this week rallied in a public square in the central business district Monday
HONG KONG: Several hundred people who work in advertising in Hong Kong say they will strike this week to support the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The advertising workers not going to their jobs this week rallied in a public square in the central business district Monday.

Some held up signs with protest slogans as they sat on the ground listening to a series of speakers.

Hong Kong has seen almost nonstop protests for six months demanding democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force at the demonstrations.
Riot officers fired tear gas and pepper-spray balls in clashes with protesters Sunday night.

KABUL: An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others.
Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were searching for the gunman who carried out the attack early Monday. Police have sealed off the eastern District 9 area of Kabul as they search for the assailant, said Rahimi.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, but both Taliban and a Daesh affiliate have carried out attacks in the capital.
The Taliban control or hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan forces and government officials but also kill scores of civilians.

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan

