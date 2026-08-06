SAB launches Qatar Airways Privilege Club co-branded credit card

Saudi Awwal Bank, one of the Kingdom’s leading banks, and Qatar Airways Privilege Club have announced the launch of the SAB Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Card in Saudi Arabia. This Visa Infinite credit card is the first co-branded payment card between Qatar Airways Privilege Club and a bank in the Kingdom.

The new co-brand credit card allows cardholders to earn Avios, the reward currency of Qatar Airways Privilege Club, through everyday spending and redeem them toward a wide range of rewards. These include flights with Qatar Airways, oneworld and partner airlines, upgrades, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, and dining and shopping at Qatar Duty Free.

Cardholders can also earn Avios on Qatar Airways flights in addition to domestic and international spending. In addition, cardholders will receive a welcome bonus of 10,000 Avios, unlock additional bonus Avios on meeting spending milestones, and benefit from fast-track up to Gold tier with Privilege Club.

This partnership connects cardholders to Qatar Airways’ signature premium experience, including the award-winning Qsuite, recognized as the “world’s best business class” by Skytrax, and free of charge Starlink Wi-Fi, offering unmatched onboard connectivity on a growing number of routes across six continents. Qatar Airways operates 138 weekly flights from eight gateways in Saudi Arabia to Hamad International Airport in Doha, with seamless onward travel experience to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, said: “This partnership reflects SAB’s commitment to continuing to deliver innovative banking solutions that provide customers with added value and more distinctive experiences, in line with their aspirations. This collaboration offers financial solutions linked to customers’ lifestyles and aligned with their travel and everyday spending needs. This product further reflects the bank’s approach in building strategic partnerships with leading global institutions to deliver distinctive banking products that meet customers’ evolving needs.”

Ali Bailoun, senior vice president and group general manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman at Visa, said: “Consumers in Saudi Arabia increasingly seek payment solutions that complement their travel and lifestyle aspirations while creating greater value from everyday spending. Through our collaboration with SAB and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, we are combining Visa’s global payments capabilities with innovative travel and rewards benefits, supporting a card proposition tailored to the needs of consumers in Saudi Arabia.”

The launch further strengthens SAB’s premium credit card portfolio, offering customers a compelling combination of everyday spending rewards, travel privileges and world-class experiences.