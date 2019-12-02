You are here

Putin, Xi launch ‘historic’ Russian gas pipeline to China

An employee checks a gas valve at a compressor station, a part of Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia gas pipeline, outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, Russia. (Reuters)
AFP

Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russian gas pipeline to China

  • The project is aimed at cementing Moscow’s role as the world’s top gas exporter
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia and China on Monday launched a giant gas pipeline linking the countries for the first time, one of three major projects aimed at cementing Moscow’s role as the world’s top gas exporter.

Presiding by video linkup over an elaborate televised ceremony, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping hailed the “Power of Siberia” pipeline as a symbol of cooperation.

“Today is remarkable, a truly historic event not only for the global energy market, but first of all for us and for you, for Russia and China,” Putin said.

Xi said the project served as a model of cooperation.

“China-Russia relations are entering a new era,” Xi said. “Everyone worked hard.”The ceremony featured hard-hatted gas workers and videos showing the pipeline’s difficult path from remote areas of eastern Siberia to Blagoveshchensk on the Chinese border.

Workers burst into applause and celebratory music played as the CEO of Russian gas giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller, speaking from the Amur region, ordered a valve opened for the gas to flow across the border.

The 3,000-km pipeline — which Putin has called “the world’s biggest construction project” — will supply China with 38 billion cubic meters of gas annually when fully operational in 2025.

Russia and China signed the 30-year, $400 billion construction deal in 2014 — Gazprom’s biggest ever contract.

The pipeline is part of Russia efforts to develop ties with Asia — in particular top energy importer China — amid longstanding tensions with the West.

Gazprom stressed that the pipeline ran through “swampy, mountainous, seismically active, permafrost and rocky areas with extreme environmental conditions.”

Temperatures along the route plunge to below -60 C in Yakutia and below -40 C in the Russian Far East’s Amur Region.

Work has also been completed on the first road bridge between Russia and China, further linking the two neighbors.

The bridge, which is to open next year, will connect the city of Blagoveshchensk and the northern Chinese city of Heihe.

Moscow, however, remains a key gas provider to Europe and is also planning to soon launch two more pipelines that will ramp up supplies to the continent while bypassing Ukraine — TurkStream and Nord Stream 2.

Analysts said the three projects have long-term economic and political benefits for Russia, which has inserted itself between European markets to the west and the rapidly growing Chinese market to the east.

“Russia is not only creating new income streams, but hedging its bets and bolstering its position strategically,” said energy analyst Andrew Hill.

“The ability to play one off against the other will not have been lost on either Gazprom or the Kremlin,” Hill, who leads the S&P Global Platts EMEA gas and power analytics team, wrote in a blog.

Trump to restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

Updated 25 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Trump to restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

  • Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows following President Donald Trump’s vow
Updated 25 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would immediately restore tariffs on US steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, prompting at least one counterpart to vow talks with the Republican president.

Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows following Trump’s vow, which came in an early morning post on Twitter that gave no other details on the planned trade action.

“Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the US from those countries,” Trump wrote.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, an avowed Trump fan who has actively sought closer US ties, said he could speak directly with the American leader and that he would also discuss Trump’s declaration with Brazil’s economy minister.

Trump on Monday also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from gaining an economic advantage by devaluing their currencies.

“The Federal Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar,” Trump tweeted. “Lower Rates & Loosen — Fed!”

Trump has repeatedly urged the US central bank to lower rates to below zero, arguing that negative rates in Europe and elsewhere give those countries a competitive advantage.

However, Fed policymakers have been reluctant to take the unorthodox policy steps tried by other global central banks. The US central bank’s policymaking committee holds its next meeting on Dec 10-11.

