Rajapaksa seeks Pakistan’s help in drug problem

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, shakes hands with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting in Colombo on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 03 December 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Efforts should be made for growth in trade, investments, Lankan president says
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has sought Pakistan’s help in its fight against drug trafficking and addiction, which was discussed in a meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday.

“Drug trafficking and addiction is a grave evil that my country is confronted with. We wish to seek Pakistan’s assistance to eradicate this menace,” Rajapaksa told Qureshi.

Qureshi, who is on a two-day visit to the island nation — following his maiden trip to New Delhi — extended an invitation on behalf of President Arif Alvi for Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan. Data provided by Sri Lanka’s Dangerous Drugs Control Board (DDCB) shows that more than 250,000 of the country’s youth are addicted to drugs.

DDCB Chairman Ravindra Fernando said that nearly 50,000 youngsters are addicted to heroin alone, while nearly 2,500 undergo rehabilitation every year.

On Monday, Sri Lanka destroyed $108 million worth of cocaine, seized by authorities in the port of Colombo, which is increasingly becoming a transit hub favored by drug smugglers in Asia.

Authorities also destroyed 928 kg of the drug, the largest cocaine haul in Asia, which was found in a container on a Colombian ship bound for India in December 2016, part of the more than 1,700 kg of drugs seized over the past three years.

Rajapaksa also asked Pakistan to help Sri Lanka fight extremism, adding that instead of financial aid, efforts should be made to ensure enhanced growth in trade and investments on a mutually beneficial basis.  The president expressed an interest in exporting the widely grown betel leaf, which is popularly known as “paan” in Pakistan and India.

Qureshi said that Pakistan was keen on strengthening bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, especially in the areas of economic development, trade, security and regional cooperation.

“We already have very close, friendly and warm relations with Sri Lanka. Pakistan hopes to further develop them, widening the scope of cooperation,” Qureshi said, adding that he is fortunate to be the “first foreign minister to have visited Colombo since the election of the new government.”

He added that the government was looking forward to working with Sri Lanka to conserve and develop Buddhist heritage sites found across Pakistan.

“We are eagerly waiting for your visit to Pakistan at your earliest,” he told Rajapaksa.

Qureshi was accompanied by Dr. Mohammad Faisal, director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Tanvir Ahmad, acting high commissioner in Colombo, at the meeting.

Earlier, he had briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Gunawardena, on the human rights’ crisis in Indian-administered Kashmir, adding that the lockdown since Aug. 5 remained a “cause of serious concern” for the international community.  During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed trade, investment and tourism.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Qureshi described his meeting with the Sri Lankan foreign minister as “excellent” and extended an invitation to Gunawardena to visit Islamabad.

“There is a lot we can do to promote our mutual interest,” he said.

Following Rajapaksa’s victory, Pakistan Premier Imran Khan telephoned the president and invited him to visit Islamabad at the earliest opportunity.

Speaking to Arab News, N.M. Shaheid, Sri Lanka’s high commissioner based in Islamabad, said: “Pakistan has always honored Sri Lankan leadership devoid of color and party. President Maithripala Sirisena was invited as the chief guest in 2018 for Pakistan’s National Day celebrations. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is no stranger to Pakistan. He has received military training in Pakistan and many in top positions in the army are well acquainted with him. The Pakistan-Sri Lanka relationship will get to greater heights under the Rajapaksa regime.”

Powerful typhoon rips off roofs, floods parts of Philippines

Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
AP

  • Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain
  • The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions
MANILA, Philippines: A powerful typhoon was blowing across the Philippines on Tuesday after slamming ashore overnight in an eastern province, damaging houses and an airport and knocking out power after tens of thousands of people fled for safer ground.
Typhoon Kammuri blew into Gubat town in Sorsogon province before midnight then barreled westward through Quezon province Tuesday morning, ripping off roofs, knocking out power and flooding low-lying villages. It had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 235 kph (146 miles) as it headed toward a cluster of island provinces and coastal regions lying south of Manila.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
Kammuri’s pounding rain and wind damaged the airport in Legazpi city in Albay province, collapsing a portion of its ceiling, scattering chairs at the arrival and departure areas and shattering glass panes. Parts of the city were flooded, according to local news reports.
Manila’s international airport was closing during the storm’s peak, expected at midday to afternoon in the capital region, before the typhoon blows out to sea later in the day.
Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain. More than 100,000 residents evacuated before the typhoon made landfall, abandoning homes in coastal and low-lying areas prone to flash floods and landslides, the Office of Civil Defense said.
The coast guard suspended sea travel in the northeast, stranding more than 6,000 travelers along with thousands of cargo ships and smaller watercraft in the archipelago nation.
The Philippines canceled a tennis match in the Southeast Asian Games after rains drenched an outdoor court. Organizers said wind surfing competitions have also been postponed and other events would be delayed if needed for safety but there was no plan to extend the 11-day games which opened Saturday.
Albay province is home to the Mount Mayon volcano, which is famous for its near-perfect cone and has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years. Its last significant eruption was in early 2018 and prompted tens of thousands of people to evacuate nearby villages.
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the archipelago of more than 100 million people one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations.

