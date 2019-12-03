You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh Car Exhibition concludes with sales reaching $52.5 million

Riyadh Car Exhibition concludes with sales reaching $52.5 million

Classic and rare car shows took place, in addition to auctions of classic, luxurious, modified and futuristic cars. (AN photo)
Updated 03 December 2019
SPA

Riyadh Car Exhibition concludes with sales reaching $52.5 million

  • 92 cars were sold during the exhibition, at a value amounting to SR197 million
Updated 03 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Riyadh Car Exhibition concluded after having achieved many record-breaking figures.

According to the chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment and the president of Riyadh Season, Turki Al Sheikh, 92 cars were sold during the exhibition, at a value amounting to SR197 million ($52.5 million), with the number of attendees exceeding 100,000.

The exhibition was the third event of Riyadh Season. Classic and rare car shows took place, in addition to auctions on classic, luxurious, modified and futuristic cars. It also included drift and shows as well as a performance by the police, and other entertainment events.

FASTFACT

The car exhibition managed to break two Guinness World Records, for the farthest distance traveled by a human cannonball, and for the highest ‘Hot Wheels’ track.

Many visitors enjoyed the presence of classic and rare cars, getting to learn about their characteristics and features. They were struck by the 2030 car made specifically for the Riyadh Car Exhibition with world-class specifications and unique features, being the only model in the world.

The car exhibition managed to break two Guinness World Records, for the farthest distance traveled by a human cannonball, and for the highest “Hot Wheels” track.

Riyadh Season began on Friday, Oct. 11 and will last until the end of January 2020. It will offer cultural, sporting and artistic events to visitors, as well as plays and other festivals.

Topics: Riyadh Car Show Riyadh season

Related

Saudi Arabia
Unique Riyadh car race brings in enthusiasts from all around

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia

Updated 03 December 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia

  • Some far-right people are against Islam “because of what they’ve heard or seen”
Updated 03 December 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: On the first day of the Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League on Monday stressed the importance of dialogue in tackling Islamophobia.

“There are many different far rights. Many of them have it implanted that they just hate Muslims without a reason. It may be difficult, but discussion is key and has fruitful outcomes,” said Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa.

“As Muslims and Islamic organizations, we must clarify the true picture of Islam and Muslims.”

He said negative campaigns against Islam are being led by the far right. “We had sessions with people who hated Islam, but now we call them good friends after our transparency and discussions with them. Therefore, discussion is pertinent,” Al-Issa said.

Some far-right people are against Islam “because of what they’ve heard or seen,” he added. “These people are much easier to have a discussion with (than those who do not have a reason for their prejudice). They’re found in a lot of European countries.”

Other far-right people “respect Muslims and live with them, but worry about the outcomes” of immigration and demographic changes, Al-Issa said.

One issue that has led to difficulties in terms of coexistence is that some Islamic laws are not applicable in non-Muslim countries, he added.

“We urge everyone who lives in a country to respect its laws, culture and constitution,” said Al-Issa, adding that “the media plays an important role” in promoting Islamophobia, as do movies. He said the answer is to raise awareness.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Islamophobia Mohammed Al-Issa Saudi Media Forum

Related

Saudi Arabia
MWL chief receives World's Religions Peace Award
Saudi Arabia
Respect for other religions is vital for peaceful coexistence: MWL chief

Latest updates

New US law, violence will harm Hong Kong economy: Carrie Lam
Mervat Nasser’s ‘New Hermopolis’ explores ancient city’s legacy and future
Japanese man arrested for ‘making 24,000 complaint calls’
Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib begins defense in graft trial
Powerful typhoon rips off roofs, floods parts of Philippines

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.