Saudi anti-graft body to hold forum on Dec. 9

RIYADH: Under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) is organizing on Dec. 9 its eighth annual forum, titled “Strategic directions to enhance integrity and fight corruption.”
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hotel Fairmont Riyadh. The forum will be attended by representatives of government and private entities, and experts from Saudi Arabia and other countries.
It will discuss strengthening modern means of communication to fight corruption, and the role of top administrative officials in reducing the risks of corruption.
The forum comes as part of the Kingdom’s participation in celebrating International Anti-Corruption Day 2019.
It is in line with Nazaha’s efforts to activate international partnerships to promote integrity and fight corruption by organizing international and regional forums, in order to foster cooperation and exchange expertise.
Nazaha invites people interested in attending and participating in the forum to register their names via http://nazaha.sa/rsr.
