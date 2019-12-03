You are here

  • Home
  • Halima Aden, Imaan Hammam hit the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards

Halima Aden, Imaan Hammam hit the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards

Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam attends the 2019 British Fashion Awards. Photo: Getty
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Halima Aden, Imaan Hammam hit the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards

  • Models, singers, actresses and industry insiders gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London wearing their glittering best for the annual British Fashion Awards
  • Among the A-list guests at the ceremony were Imaan Hammam, Halima Aden, Shanina Shaik and Mariah Idrissi
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: On Monday night, models, singers, actresses and industry insiders gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London wearing their glittering best for the annual British Fashion Awards. Among the A-list guests at the ceremony were trailblazing hijab-wearing models Mariah Idrissi and Halima Aden.

The two boundary-breaking models can both be credited for cracking open the industry for other hijab-wearing models like Kadija Diawara, Ugbad Abdi and Ikram Abdi Omar— also in attendance on Monday night—, who have all walked on international runways, so it’s fitting that Idrissi and Aden were present at the 2019 edition of one of fashion’s most acclaimed awards ceremonies.

When it came to their ensembles, Idrissi, who is of Moroccan and Pakistani descent, opted for a flowy, kaftan-like gown by Vivienne Westwood, which she paired with an intricately-tied, beige turban.




Somali-American Halima Aden wore a blush pink, ruffled dress from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. Photo: Getty

For her part, Somali-American Aden wore a blush pink, ruffled dress from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi as she mingled and snapped pictures with the other star guests in attendance, including Rihanna, Lewis Hamilton, Tyler the Creator and ASAP Rocky.

Also in attendance was part-Saudi-Pakistani model Shanina Shaik who demanded a double take wearing a form-fitting, sequined, leopard-print Ralph & Russo look that boasted long sleeves and a high-neck, as well as Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam who wore a sleek Fenty pantsuit with an open back.




Part-Saudi-Pakistani model Shanina Shaik demanded a double take wearing a form-fitting, sequined, leopard-print Ralph & Russo look. Photo: AFP

Other highlights from the night included Bottega Veneta and its young artistic director Daniel Lee taking home four awards, including brand of the year and designer of the year at the star-studded ceremony, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Barbadian superstar Rihanna received the “urban luxe” award from fellow singer Janet Jackson for her young label Fenty, part of the LVMH galaxy.

Adut Akech, 19 and originally from South Sudan, was named model of the year.

Alexander McQueen's artistic director Sarah Burton, who joined the house in 1996, was also recognized for her visionary spirit with the trailblazer award.

The evening also honored stars such as supermodel Naomi Campbell, who was named a fashion icon, while industry legend Giorgio Armani received the outstanding achievement award from Hollywood star Julia Roberts.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour paid a special tribute to her friend Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February.

British hairdresser Sam McKnight — who styled Princess Diana and worked for Chanel, Balmain, Burberry and Tom Ford — took home the Isabella Blow award for fashion creators, presented by “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke.

Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane nabbed the designers’ designer award, handed out by pop superstar Kylie Minogue.

Topics: British Fashion Awards Halima Aden Imaan Hammam Shanina Shaik Mariah Idrissi

Book Review: Cold, methodical ‘Ice’ weaves politics and life together

The book is based on his own experiences studying at the All-Russian Institute of Cinematography. (Supplied)
Updated 03 December 2019
MANAL SHAKIR

Book Review: Cold, methodical ‘Ice’ weaves politics and life together

  • “Ice” is written by celebrated Egyptian author Sonallah Ibrahim
  • Ibrahim’s book weaves between his life, that of his friends, and the international politics that seem to change the world around them
Updated 03 December 2019
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: In “Ice,” written by celebrated Egyptian author Sonallah Ibrahim, Shukri, a 35-year-old graduate, is pursuing his studies in Moscow in 1973. The winter is harsh, global politics are rampant and life in the “heart of the socialist utopia” is seemingly desperate, painful and brimming with history. Based on his own experiences studying at the All-Russian Institute of Cinematography, Ibrahim’s book weaves between his life, that of his friends, and the international politics that seem to change the world around them.

Soviet life is tough in the Brezhnev-era. Revolutions and past leaders are still vibrant in people’s minds. At the university, students go about their days as they walk through the city and its political banners that read “Forward Towards Communism” and “Long Live the Soviet People, Building Communism.” The winter is harsh as Shukri endures below-freezing temperatures and illness. His friend still cries over the death of Khrushchev, whose funeral Shukri attended with a journalist friend, recalling that he passed the graves of Chekhov, Gogol and Mayakovsky.

Shukri’s views are cold, methodical and often misogynistic as he describes life in Moscow as if keeping a diary. In between what is happening in the city, students from all over the world keep each other updated about global politics: Jordanian courts hand down the death sentence to 36 Palestinian freedom fighters, the Soviet’s push an Iraqi Ba’athist narrative to round up Nasserists, Libya recognizes East Germany, a military coup in Chile, war with Israel begins, America signs a cease-fire in Vietnam, eastern-European politics, and in his own country of Egypt, his friend writes to tell him not to return.

Between watching movies, reading books, going to the theater, working on his Arabic typewriters, listening to Muhammed Abdel Wahab and Farid Al-Atrash LPs, and passing through famous sites such as Pushkin Square, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Kremlin Clock and St. Basil’s Cathedral, Shukri moves through life quickly and without second thought, his friends and interactions limited and on the surface.

Ibrahim spent five years in political prison in the late 1950s to early 1960s. “Ice” was originally published in Arabic in 2011 and then translated into English by Margaret Litvin and published in English by Seagull Books in 2019.

Topics: ice Sonallah Ibrahim

Latest updates

Baby talk: Signs and symptoms of teething and how to deal with it
Saudi economy records sharpest rise in new work in four years
Book Review: Cold, methodical ‘Ice’ weaves politics and life together
Talks in Baghdad as violence hits Iraq’s shrine cities
Halima Aden, Imaan Hammam hit the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.